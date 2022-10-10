Read full article on original website
Darrell Paul Otte, 95, of Crystal Lakes, Illinois formerly of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Darrell passed away April 20, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Fred T. Bartram, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center. Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.
Charlotte Baker, 84, Villisca
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Villisca EMTs.
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Merrill D. Larson, 85, New Market, IA
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery.
KMAland Softball (10/12): Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley both win district slugfests
(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley were both high-scoring winners in KMAland Missouri district softball on Wednesday. Jaden Atkins had two hits and two RBI, and Hadley DeFreece pitched in two hits and two runs for Northeast Nodaway in the win. Baylie Busby added a hit and two RBI, and Myler Wilmes pitched in one hit and two RBI.
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
Pella celebrating National Manufacturing Month, gives Clarinda schools $2,500 grant
(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Community School District is just one of the benefactors of Pella Corporation's celebration of National Manufacturing Month. That's according to Pella's Shenandoah Plant Manager John Finn, who tells KMA News his company awarded a $2,500 grant to the district to help fund Clarinda's technical trades programs. Other events to kick off Manufacturing Month, Finn says, included breakfast for team members on Wednesday and tours on Friday for nearly 200 area school students. However, Finn says the donation to Clarinda comes to help play a more significant hand in developing the next generation of manufacturing workers.
Iowa State Patrol pursuit ends in crash near Council Bluffs
An Iowa State Patrol pursuit ended with a crash Thursday morning, according to Council Bluffs police. The crash happened at mile marker 8 of Interstate 80 westbound, about a mile west of the Highway 6 exit, around 7:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. A trooper attempted to pull...
KMAland Volleyball (10/11): Sidney, G-R, SC East, SE Warren win conference championships
(KMAland) -- Sidney, Glidden-Ralston and Sioux City East clinched outright conference titles while Southeast Warren won the POI Tournament and the WIC, NCC, ECNC and Pioneer Tournaments continued in KMAland Volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 24-25-25-25 Shenandoah 26-16-8-15 Clarinda grabbed a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Find the...
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
Clarinda bounces back in four-set win over Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A tough opening-set loss did nothing to hold back Clarinda Tuesday on their way to a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win over Page County rival, Shenandoah. The Cardinals (15-15 overall, 4-6 Hawkeye Ten) shook off a loss in the first set on their way to a 24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15 victory over the Fillies (16-13, 4-6).
2 arrested following Pott. County pursuit Wed. morning
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Traffic was backed-up for at least miles for a while, following a pursuit that reportedly began near Underwood, and ended with two suspects arrested this (Wednesday) morning. The chase ended on the eastern side of Council Bluffs at the seven mile-marker of Interstate 80 westbound, near Highway 6/Iowa Western Community College. Additional details are currently not available.
Clarinda board approves first reading of policy primers
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials, like many KMAland school districts, are adjusting their policies to reflect recently passed laws and discussions at the state house. Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, by a 4-0 vote, the Clarinda School Board approved the first reading of Iowa Association of School Board recommended policy primers for several of the board's policies. Among several others, the board approved open enrollment procedures for receiving and sending students. Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this year, signed an updated law removing a March 1 deadline to submit an open enrollment request. However, Board Member Paul Boysen did have some concerns with a reason for rejecting an open enrollment request into the district as a "lack of classroom space."
Creston seeks share of district title in home bout with Harlan
(Creston) -- The Creston Panthers (6-1) are gearing up for a battle with Class 3A No. 1 Harlan (6-1) Friday. After suffering a 38-7 loss to Class 3A No. 4 ADM in week six, the Panthers bounced back with a 69-0 blowout victory over Saydel last week. “We really focused...
Iowa law enforcement performs incredible rescue after horse falls 50 feet down a creek
NEOLA, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office helped with an incredible animal rescue Sunday. Deputies saved a horse after it fell 50 feet down a creek near Neola, Iowa. The department said the horse became stuck in the mud and water for several hours. Two deputies, along with...
