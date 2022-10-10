Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
OILERS RELEASE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN FROM HIS PTO
Ahead of the NHL's roster submission deadline at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to release veteran defenceman Jason Demers from his professional try-out contract, making him an unrestricted free agent once again. Demers, 34, appeared in four games during the pre-season with the Oilers and...
NHL
MacKinnon talks repeat chances, name on Cup 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Rangers captain Trouba reveals newest hobby on latest episode. Nathan MacKinnon has scanned the names of players on the Stanley Cup and gotten that overwhelming feeling of satisfaction that he too is joining them after helping the Colorado Avalanche win it last season. "It's all the best players ever are...
NHL
Oilers at Canucks
CANUCKS (0-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-0) 10 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander. Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion),Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev (undisclosed) Oilers projected lineup. Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Jesse Puljujarvi. Dylan Holloway -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman. Ryan McLeod...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks
The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
NHL
State Your Case: Shesterkin or Vasilevskiy?
NHL.com writers debate whether Rangers or Lightning goalie is better right now. The goalie matchup for the nationally televised game between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS, SNNOW) could feature the two best goalies in the NHL today.
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 2022-23 Opening Night NHL Roster Now Set: What Next?
On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers (as did every other team in the NHL) needed to have their final rosters for opening night submitted to the league. GM Ken Holland did some last-minute juggling with the salary cap to get under the ceiling and maximized LTIR to do it, but the roster appears set.
NHL
Pastrnak has four points, Bruins defeat Capitals in opener
WASHINGTON -- David Pastrnak had a goal and three assists to pace the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals in the season opener for each team at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. David Krejci had a goal and two assists in his first game back with...
Yardbarker
McDavid Scores Hat Trick, Campbell Big Star as Oilers Win Opener
In Game 1 of the season for the Edmonton Oilers, the club rallied from 3-0 down and scored five unanswered goals in a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Goaltender Jack Campbell found his rhythm in the second period and made several key stops when Edmonton was looking for a spark that would kickstart their offense.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Nashville on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday,...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Lyndsey Fry
Coyotes radio analyst, president of Kachinas girls program setting strategy for growth, long-term sustainability. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Arizona Coyotes president of the Arizona Kachina Girls Hockey Association, and radio color analyst Lyndsey Fry:
NHL
TOR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The NHL season has officially kicked off and fans around the League will be treated to a classic Habs-Leafs tilt on Wednesday, with a slew of can't-miss pregame activities on the docket before puck drop. 1. Fans are invited to arrive early to take advantage of the home...
NHL
Price receives warm welcome before Canadiens season opener
Bell Centre crowd gives Montreal goalie big ovation. During the pregame introductions, goaltender Carey Price was given a standing ovation by the fans in the Bell Centre. Carey Price is feeling the support from Montreal. Price received a standing ovation from the Bell Centre crowd before the Montreal Canadiens season...
Yardbarker
Week 1 Pacific Division Power Rankings
For followers of some teams, the best time to be a fan is right before the season starts. Nobody’s disappointed or gotten injured yet. The possibilities for the season are endless. Who’s to say this isn’t the year everything goes right?. Still, some fans are going to...
NHL
Young Ducks fan skates out with team in season opener
Ethan Baroldi had the skate of a lifetime on Wednesday. The 10-year-old Anaheim Ducks fan skated out with the team during introductions before their season opener against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Baroldi, who has had four heart surgeries, the most recent in 2020, was named the 21st Duck...
NHL
Upping Our Game
While the Kraken hockey operations group drafted, signed and traded for several new players to significantly upgrade the opening night roster, the franchise's game presentation crew has been equally hard at work adding new elements and fan delights to in-arena entertainment at home games in Climate Pledge Arena. "We spent...
NHL
Ducks Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster
The Ducks have announced the club's season-opening roster for the 2022-23 season. Anaheim's 23-man roster includes 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. The Ducks roster consists of nine Anaheim draft selections, including six Ducks first-round selections: Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021); Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall in 2020); Trevor Zegras (ninth overall in 2019); Cam Fowler (12th overall in 2010); Max Jones (24th overall in 2016); Isac Lundestrom (23rd overall in 2018).
NHL
Five players assigned to Laval Rocket
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens assigned five players to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday. Forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen, defensemen Justin Barron and Otto Leskinen, and goaltender Cayden Primeau will join head coach Jean-François Houle's contingent. The Canadiens have until 5:00 p.m. ET to submit their opening night...
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
