ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
NESN

What Is Sean Payton Implying With Comments On Saints’ Taysom Hill?

The window on Sean Payton’s coaching career hasn’t closed just yet, but it sure sounds like the former Saints head coach would like Taysom Hill back on his future team. New Orleans edged out the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 shoutout thanks to four total touchdowns from Hill, who practically did everything for the Saints except play defense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
George Shinn
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Baron Davis
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons anchor backcourt of new-look Trail Blazers

Now that their rebuild is complete, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build chemistry. The Blazers blew up their roster last season, trading away guard CJ McCollum and a host of others. They brought in new talent, building around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and new backcourt partner Anfernee Simons.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103

Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Yankees#The New Orleans Pelicans#New Orleanian
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham Says Starting Anthony Davis At Center Is Under ‘Heavy Consideration’

Since Darvin Ham took over as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, it’s been clear that Anthony Davis will become even more important to the Purple and Gold’s success. Right in his first press conference as Lakers head coach, Ham vowed to run the Lakers’ offense through Davis. The plan not only has the blessing of LeBron James, but the four-time NBA champion has reportedly been encouraging the 29-year-old forward to take charge of L.A.’s offense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics Sign, Waive Reggie Kissoonlal

4:49pm: The Celtics have already waived Kissoonlal, according to NBA.com’s transaction log. 4:21pm: Reggie Kissoonlal has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics, tweets Jared Weiss of The Athletic. He is expected to be waived and will wind up with the team’s G League affiliate in Maine, Weiss adds.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Apple
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy