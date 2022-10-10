Read full article on original website
Once a pilot, always a pilot?
There’s a little clicking sound as I switch off my old King KL-135 before pulling back the mixture. My 172’s Continental O-300 starts to slow down, and with a light shudder and a protesting cough the prop finally stops spinning. Sudden silence surrounds me, were it not for...
Picture of the Day: Fall Colorado mountain flying
Shahn Sederberg submitted this photo and note: “Fall is one of the best times of the year to experience mountain flying in Colorado. This photo depicts Brian Beatty flying his 2022 AirVenture Bronze Lindy Award-winning kit champion RV-7 with the quaking golden Aspen trees beneath. In the passenger seat is Colorado Division of Aeronautics Aviation Education & Outreach Specialist Hetty Carlson.”
Zenith workshop returns to Florida
Zenith Aircraft Company is returning to Florida to host its hands-on kit aircraft building workshop class. The workshop will be Dec. 2-3, 2022, at Wheels and Wings at Cannon Creek Airpark (15FL) in Lake City. Hosted by Herman Eshuis, Wheels and Wings provides professional builders assistance and kit finishing services,...
