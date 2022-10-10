Labour’s pledge to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030 would lead to blackouts and poverty, the climate minister has said.In an occasionally heated meeting of the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee on Wednesday, Graham Stuart defended the Government’s decision to grant new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea and lift the ban on fracking.He said the UK would still be burning gas in 2050, when the UK is committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions.Mr Stuart said: “It’s always the danger that people try and suggest you should switch over to renewables tomorrow morning and...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO