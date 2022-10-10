Read full article on original website
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
I'm a Republican who supports environmental stewardship but Biden's electric car obsession is not the answer
Americans cannot afford the 'green transistion' to electric vehicles and more that the Biden administration is pushing. We do not have to choose between our economy and the environment.
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
This N.J. senator says our transportation future will be fueled by hydrogen | Opinion
President Biden recently signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, the most comprehensive climate-change legislation in U.S. history. The legislation includes exciting opportunities for federal funding, which will help the state meet its ambitious clean energy goals. We reached our 2020 greenhouse gas reduction goal years ahead of schedule and...
The world’s largest carbon removal project will break ground in Wyoming
Los Angeles-based Carbon Capture Inc. and Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions announced earlier this month “Project Bison” will officially begin operations in Wyoming next year. The direct air capture facility will be made up of large arrays of modules about the size of 40-foot shipping containers equipped with “reactors,”...
Opinion: What do clean air, electric cars and more jobs have in common? The bipartisan infrastructure law
The bipartisan infrastructure law will help Utah improve air quality, expand EV charging stations and create more jobs for Utahns.
Benzinga
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Finance Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure
Potential Applicants Invited to Submit Letters of Interest for Projects to Deploy Carbon Management Technologies, Fight Climate Change and Create Good-Paying Jobs. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today began accepting letters of interest from applicants for loans under a new $2.1 billion Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (CIFIA) program. Enacted under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CIFIA offers funding for large-capacity, shared carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation projects located in the United States. Appropriated annually through 2026, CIFIA will support shared infrastructure projects, including pipelines, rail transport, ships and barges, and ground shipping, that connect anthropogenic sources of carbon with endpoints for its storage or utilization. Carbon management technologies such as direct air capture, carbon capture from industry and power generation, carbon conversion, and CO2 transportation and storage technologies must be deployed at a large scale in the coming decades to meet the United States’ net-zero greenhouse gas goals by 2050.
WBUR
States like Florida should have to reduce emissions to get disaster relief
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to boast about what he’s done to improve storm resilience and prepare his state for rising sea levels. He gladly accepted over $400 million in federal money for disaster readiness from the Biden administration earlier this year. And many billions more are on the way in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Renewable energy meets entire Greece's power demand for the first time
Greece met its energy demands from only renewable sources of energy for a period of five hours on Friday, October 7, PV Tech reported. The country's independent power transmission operator (IPTO) confirmed this was the first time that Greece had achieved this feat. Back in the U.S., the state of...
World Bank spent almost $15 bn on fossil fuel projects since Paris deal: report
The World Bank has pumped $14.8 billion into fossil fuel projects globally in the period following the landmark Paris climate accord, a report said Thursday. The biggest project listed in the report, called "Investing in Climate Disaster: World Bank Finance for Fossil Fuels," was the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline in Azerbaijan, funded in 2018 to the tune of $1.1 billion, with the Bank acting as a guarantor.
Energy & Environment — Ukraine pauses electricity exports
Ukraine cuts all electricity exports to preserve its grid. Meanwhile, two Congressional Democrats seek to cut off Saudi Arms sales, and California’s governor wants a windfall tax on gas companies. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond....
UK fracking and oil drilling good for environment, claims climate minister
Fracking and drilling for new oil and gas in the North Sea is green and good for the environment, Liz Truss’s new climate minister said on Wednesday. Graham Stuart insisted that awarding more than 100 licences to companies for North Sea drilling, covering almost 900 locations, and rolling out fracking across the countryside, were green policies. He told MPs on the environmental audit committee that drilling for new fossil fuels would help the UK reach net zero by 2050.
Labour plans would cause blackouts and poverty, says climate minister
Labour’s pledge to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030 would lead to blackouts and poverty, the climate minister has said.In an occasionally heated meeting of the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee on Wednesday, Graham Stuart defended the Government’s decision to grant new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea and lift the ban on fracking.He said the UK would still be burning gas in 2050, when the UK is committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions.Mr Stuart said: “It’s always the danger that people try and suggest you should switch over to renewables tomorrow morning and...
Cosmetic reforms in Manchin permitting bill aren’t enough to improve US energy woes
Amid spiraling energy prices, it was hoped that Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) “permitting reform” bill would address the gauntlet of permitting hurdles blocking energy production and delivery. Instead, the bill omits the most important reforms to accelerate delivery of affordable energy projects and locks-in years of continued delays and high prices.
thecentersquare.com
Western Energy Alliance invites Americans, including oil industry opponents, to take 'Fossil Fuel Free Challenge'
(The Center Square) – Western Energy Alliance is inviting all Americans, including protestors of the oil and natural gas industry, to take its “Fossil Fuel Free Challenge” to “see if they can go just one week without using products made from oil and natural gas.”. An...
Exxon signs with top ammonia maker as its first client for decarbonization business
HOUSTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) fledging low carbon energy business on Wednesday struck its first commercial carbon storage deal under an effort to target a projected multi-trillion market by 2050.
To end price spikes and climate catastrophe, ban crude oil exports
On the same day that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-exporting allies, which include Russia, agreed to raise oil prices with a major supply cut, President Biden was touring Hurricane Ian’s damage in Florida, declaring that it “ends discussion” on the climate crisis. Both show why Biden needs to reinstate the U.S. ban on crude oil exports.
