Louisiana State

Senator John Kennedy’s ad, ‘The next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,’ garners attention

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator John Kennedy ushered in the weekend with the release of a new political campaign ad that’s garnering quite a bit of attention. The 30-second spot, which appeared on the 70-year-old Republican Senator’s social media platforms this past Friday (September 30), includes the following language: Violent crime is surging […]
Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Feds to send money to help pay utility bills

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
Brett Favre Breaks Silence On Mississippi Welfare Funds Scandal

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has finally addressed accusations of his role in a Mississippi welfare funds scandal. "I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre said in a statement provided exclusively to FOX News on Tuesday (October 11). "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
Ascension Parish's COVID cases fall 31.9%; Louisiana cases plummet 26.3%

Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,059 new cases. That's down 26.3% from the previous week's tally of 2,795 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are reacting to calls to legalize marijuana. It comes after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of federal possession charges and is reviewing how the drug is classified. “I have been pretty firm in my opposition to any recreational marijuana, and that hasn’t changed,”...
Biden-Harris Administration sending Louisiana $1.18 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for roads, bridges and more

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $1.18 billion to Louisiana in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Louisiana, providing transportation leaders within Louisiana the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
Guest column: Job-focused education proposal is an opportunity Louisiana can't pass up

The recent accountability proposal from the Louisiana Department of Education has the potential to be a strategic win for our students, schools and the entire state of Louisiana. While accountability formulas are always challenging to construct and even harder to explain in plain English, we want to make it crystal clear that the proposed changes will help improve career and technical education in our schools and better prepare our students for the jobs Louisiana has to offer.
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

