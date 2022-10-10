Read full article on original website
Senator John Kennedy’s ad, ‘The next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,’ garners attention
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator John Kennedy ushered in the weekend with the release of a new political campaign ad that’s garnering quite a bit of attention. The 30-second spot, which appeared on the 70-year-old Republican Senator’s social media platforms this past Friday (September 30), includes the following language: Violent crime is surging […]
Clay Higgins shrugs off attack ad, files insurance bill related to hurricanes
WASHINGTON — Acadiana Congressman Clay Higgins said Thursday that he couldn't care less about a political commercial one of his opponents is airing that mocks the Crime Stoppers videos that helped build his reputation. “I don’t pay attention to political attacks and ads now. I don’t even like politicians,”...
Cantrell camp calls recall "Republican-backed", organizers say support is vast
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has had little to say about the effort to recall her, but today her campaign issued a statement. Her supporters say new documents show that much of the support for the recall is coming from…
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Feds to send money to help pay utility bills
WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
Louisiana US House challenger’s ad shows her giving birth
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling said she was seven months pregnant when she decided to join the race...
Brett Favre Breaks Silence On Mississippi Welfare Funds Scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has finally addressed accusations of his role in a Mississippi welfare funds scandal. "I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre said in a statement provided exclusively to FOX News on Tuesday (October 11). "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
Ascension Parish's COVID cases fall 31.9%; Louisiana cases plummet 26.3%
Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,059 new cases. That's down 26.3% from the previous week's tally of 2,795 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are reacting to calls to legalize marijuana. It comes after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of federal possession charges and is reviewing how the drug is classified. “I have been pretty firm in my opposition to any recreational marijuana, and that hasn’t changed,”...
‘Clear and present danger’: Jan. 6 committee to describe lingering Trump threat
Thursday’s hearing, billed as a “closing argument,” is expected to be the select panel’s last before the midterm elections.
Why Jan. 6 is mostly absent from the midterms
Most House Republicans voted for Trump-backed election challenges after a violent riot. Less than 2 percent of broadcast TV spending this cycle has focused on it.
Biden-Harris Administration sending Louisiana $1.18 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for roads, bridges and more
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $1.18 billion to Louisiana in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Louisiana, providing transportation leaders within Louisiana the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
Guest column: Job-focused education proposal is an opportunity Louisiana can't pass up
The recent accountability proposal from the Louisiana Department of Education has the potential to be a strategic win for our students, schools and the entire state of Louisiana. While accountability formulas are always challenging to construct and even harder to explain in plain English, we want to make it crystal clear that the proposed changes will help improve career and technical education in our schools and better prepare our students for the jobs Louisiana has to offer.
