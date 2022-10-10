Read full article on original website
Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at Back to the Future Comic-Con Panel
Michael J. Fox paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis during a Back to the Future New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday Michael J. Fox is mourning the loss of his mother, Phyllis Fox. While attending the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) on Saturday, Michael, 61, paid tribute to his mother, who died on Sept. 24 at age 92. Noting how Phyllis "passed away two weeks ago," Michael shared a story about how his mother was initially against him shooting Family Ties in the...
Michael J. Fox Reveals Why His Late Mother Didn't Want Him to Film 'Back to the Future'
While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
TV and film icon Michael J. Fox said at New York Comic Con this weekend that his mother, Phyllis, had died two weeks ago at the age of 92.
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83
Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
Eileen Ryan, Actor and Mother of Sean, Chris and Michael Penn, Dies at 94
Eileen Ryan, the actor and mother of composer Michael Penn and actors Sean Penn and Chris Penn, died at her home on Oct. 9. She was 94. Ryan’s acting work included portraying Sean and Chris’ grandmother in 1986’s “At Close Range,” as well as appearing in 1995’s “The Crossing Guard,” directed and written by Sean.
Did Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore Ever Date in Real Life?
In the '60s, Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke played a happily married couple in his eponymous sitcom. But did they ever get together in real life?
‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’: Which Actors Are Still Alive?
Here's a look at the cast of 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and if any of the top-billed actors are still alive today.
Ryan Reynolds And Colin Hanks Are Making A Documentary About Comedian John Candy
The Canadian actor was a household name in the '80s and '90s before his death in May 1994.
ETOnline.com
Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap
Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
‘Wednesday’: Fred Armisen Takes Over the Role of Fester Addams – Made Famous by Christopher Lloyd
Fred Armisen is a known actor and comedian who made his career on 'Saturday Night Live.' He joins the 'Wednesday' cast as Fester and keeps to Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan's nostalgic roles.
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
ETOnline.com
'The Conners' Preview: Emma Kenney Reunites With 'Shameless' Co-Star Ethan Cutkosky (Exclusive)
Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky are about to reunite on The Conners after spending 11 seasons as members of the Gallagher family that was central to the Showtime series Shameless. Ahead of Cutkosky’s debut on the ABC sitcom, ET has an exclusive look at the episode, “Parent Trap and Heart Attacks,” while the two actors tease what’s in store for his character.
Hugh Jackman, Josh Gad, And More Pay Tribute To Angela Lansbury After Her Death At 96
This week, beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. The veteran star amassed numerous credits over her 80-year career but was arguably most famous to the masses for her role in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast and for leading the much-missed television series Murder, She Wrote. To say that Lansbury was an icon of the stage and screen would be an understatement. And since her passing was reported, many stars -- like Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad -- have paid tribute to her for her extensive contributions to the entertainment industry.
Tom Welling Returns to the CW With 'Professionals' — What Is His Net Worth?
Actor Tom Welling is best known to the general public for his decade-long stint on the CW show Smallville as Clark Kent. Since then, he's made the occasional television appearance, but now, it sounds like he's back for good. Tom will star in two CW shows this fall: first, Professionals, alongside Brendan Fraser, and the second, The Winchesters, a prequel to Supernatural.
Ryan Reynolds responds to TJ Miller’s claims he acted ‘weird’ and ‘horrifically mean’ on Deadpool set
TJ Miller has claimed that Ryan Reynolds contacted him after he said he had a “weird” experience with the Deadpool actor during filming.The former Silicon Valley star, who played Weasal in the first two Deadpool films, said in a recent podcast interview that Reynolds’s alleged on-set behaviour left him with no desire to work with the actor again.“Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again,” Miller said during an appearance on the Adam Corolla Show podcast earlier this month. “But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work...
Sony Swoops On Buzzy GameStop Movie ‘Dumb Money’ With Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson & Shailene Woodley; Filming Underway
EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has beaten out other suitors to take one of the hottest movie packages off the table, striking a domestic deal and more for Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money from Black Bear Pictures. This was pretty much the only pre-sale package of scale buyers were buzzing about going...
King Charles III’s Very Long Rebranding Exercise Collides With ‘Muckraking’ of ‘The Crown’
Series five of The Crown, which is due to debut on Netflix on Nov. 9, will be a ‘muckraking’ exercise which will derail Charles’ attempts to establish himself as a sympathetic figure as he begins his reign, it has been claimed.British newspaper the Sun quotes a “TV insider” as saying: “This couldn’t have come at a more delicate time for the new king and his queen consort, particularly as they’re riding high in the minds of the public.“There’s a sense that Netflix are muckraking over events that took place 30 to 40 years ago, but are still raw for those...
A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom
Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.
Collider
‘Glee’ Docuseries to Focus on Highs and Lows of the Musical Comedy Series
Discovery+ has partnered with ID to explore the true stories behind Fox's musical comedy series Glee, according to a report by Deadline. The streaming service has ordered a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment, who have also been responsible for Facebook's 9 Months with Courtney Cox and HBO's The Invisible Pilot. It promises to have access to key members of both the cast and crew, who will share untold stories on their time working on the show which ran between 2009 and 2015, producing over 100 episodes.
