Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: October 12, 2022
In the Treasure Valley, COVID-19 case levels are the lowest we've seen in months. The City of Boise has responded to this data by cutting back COVID-19 requirements. Last week, Boise's Mayor Lauren McLean said the city is moving to a more endemic stage and no longer requiring new employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Idaho's childhood immunization rates decline
Idaho's immunization rates haven't been good for years. Well before the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho struggled to get kids vaccinated. Over the last two years, the opt-out rates went up, which meant immunizations went down. Kevin Richert with Idaho Education News looked at the numbers and talked with Idaho health officials...
A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds
Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
As the Great Salt Lake shrinks, toxic dust storms become a growing threat
The Great Salt Lake shrunk to historic lows this year and water levels continue to drop. The largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River supports mineral extraction, recreation, brine shrimp and migratory birds. Now, the resource is threatened due to drought conditions fueled by climate change, over-allocation of water rights and growth on the Wasatch Front.
'I felt very afraid,' recounts poll worker describing hostile voters at primary election
Many remember Shaye Moss and mother Ruby Freeman, two poll workers in Georgia falsely accused of election fraud. They testified at the Jan. 6 Committee hearings about the abuse they endured. By one estimate, about a third of poll workers have quit since 2020, leading to a national shortage as...
