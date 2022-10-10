ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

70-Year-Old man missing in Palm Desert

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ze1vC_0iTSFRB600
Courtesy of CHP

The California Highway Patrol Monday issued a Silver Alert to help locate a 70-year-old man who went missing in Palm Desert.

Rudolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen at about 7 p.m. Sunday in Palm Desert. The exact location was not available.

He is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was believed to be on foot wearing a brown shirt, gray sweatpants and brown socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The CHP issues a Silver Alert when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person is missing and determined to be at risk to aid in their swift recovery.

Comments / 1

Bldnurse
2d ago

We have to find him? The last time I saw him was about a week and half ago around 8:00 pm. He looked very sweaty and hot. Of course it’s summer. Same clothing. I was at CVS on Washington, he was hanging out front. I asked him if he was okay? If he needed anything? He asked for a Dr. Pepper. I decided on 2 large Gatorades. As I paying he came in looking for me. I told him to be safe. He said he was a Christian, doesn’t steal and was going to meet his girlfriend. He took off in the direction towards down Ralph! He seems very nice but I was concerned for his health. Please help find him!

Reply
2
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs

Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified

A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
TEMECULA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palm Desert

A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who authorities say was last seen in Palm Desert Sunday evening. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department say 70-year-old Rodolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen Sunday, October 9,2022, at around 7 p.m. at Monterey Avenue and Royal Palm Drive. Gutierrez-Alvarez was last...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

LA man suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash charged with murder

A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges today. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was charged with three felony counts, one each of murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with The post LA man suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Desert, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Desert, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information Police The post Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino

An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella middle school placed on brief lockdown after nearby car-to-car shooting

Reports of a shooting outside of a local middle school led to a short lockdown at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella. A teacher heard gunshots around the area and called 911, to Lissette Santiago, public information officer for the Coachella Valley Unified School District. The shooting was reported around the 85300 block of Cairo The post Coachella middle school placed on brief lockdown after nearby car-to-car shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic
KESQ News Channel 3

LA resident suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash released from hospital, surrenders to police

A Los Angeles man accused in a deadly DUI crash in Palm Springs over the summer has surrendered to police after being released from the hospital. The crash happened on the night of Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of E Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way. Police said the LA man, a 57-year-old, was The post LA resident suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash released from hospital, surrenders to police appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon

A person has been pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on the westbound side of the I-10 east of Morongo Trail shortly before 1 p.m. According to Cal Fire, the crash was between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle. An occupant of the vehicle The post One person killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcpalmsprings.com

Firefighters Contain Attic Blaze in Indio

(CNS) – Firefighters contained an attic fire Wednesday at a residence near the Heritage Palms Golf Club in Indio. Fire crews responded to the 44600 block of South Heritage Palms Drive at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Riverside County Fire Department told City News Service. The fire...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman

A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged today with first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez. McIntire, who's being held on $1 million The post Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: autopsies reveal victims killed by gunshots to the head

In the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019, the jury continued hearing testimony from a friend of the victims, one of the last people to see them alive, and learned gruesome details from a forensic pathologist who autopsied some of the victims. Larin Garcia The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: autopsies reveal victims killed by gunshots to the head appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny

The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
San Diego Channel

Person found dead on Barona Reservation in Ramona

RAMONA , Calif. (CNS) - A person was found dead Saturday on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona. The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log. The person...
RAMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police locate ghost guns, arrest juvenile in follow-up investigation to DHS shooting

A juvenile was arrested and several illegal firearms were seized after detectives conducted a follow-up investigation into Tuesday evening's shooting in Desert Hot Springs. Ghost guns seized during the investigation (Courtesy DHSPD) The shooting happened at around 5:00 p.m. in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Police said a boy The post Police locate ghost guns, arrest juvenile in follow-up investigation to DHS shooting appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy