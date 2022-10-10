70-Year-Old man missing in Palm Desert

Courtesy of CHP

The California Highway Patrol Monday issued a Silver Alert to help locate a 70-year-old man who went missing in Palm Desert.

Rudolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen at about 7 p.m. Sunday in Palm Desert. The exact location was not available.

He is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was believed to be on foot wearing a brown shirt, gray sweatpants and brown socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The CHP issues a Silver Alert when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person is missing and determined to be at risk to aid in their swift recovery.