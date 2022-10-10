Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Pothuri Reviews First-line PARP Inhibition in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
During a case-based roundtable event, Bhavana Pothuri, MD, discussed the use of PARP inhibitors to treat first-line advanced ovarian cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: What is first-line maintenance therapy for advanced ovarian cancer?. POTHURI: It is treatment given to patients who’ve achieved a remission after their initial treatment, which is surgery and...
targetedonc.com
Regorafenib Then Nivolumab Sequence Is Tolerable After First-Line HCC Treatment
Data presented during the 2022 International Liver Cancer Association Conference showed that less than one-third of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma who received regorafenib followed by nivolumab experienced grade 3 or 4 treatment-related adverse events. The sequence of regorafenib (Stivarga) followed by nivolumab (Opdivo) was found to be safe for patients...
targetedonc.com
Optimal Biologic Dose of Ponatinib Reduces Adverse Events in CP-CML
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Hagop Kantarjian, MD, analyzed the results of the phase 2, OPTIC and PACE trials and explained what these data mean for the future use and administration of ponatinib. Determining the optimal biologic dose of ponatinib (Iclusig) may decrease toxicity and potentially improve efficacy for...
targetedonc.com
First Patient Treated in Trial of CD20-Targeted CAR T Cells in B-NHL, CLL
A multicenter trial of the CAR T-cell product MB-106 has treated its first patient, Mustang Bio, Inc announced. Investigators of a trial for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) or chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) treated the first patient with the novel autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy MB-106, according to a press release from Mustang Bio, Inc.1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
targetedonc.com
FDA Fast Tracks BBP-398 and Sotorasib Combination for Adults With Advanced KRAS G12C+ NSCLC
Considering the potential to fill a treatment gap in the KRAS G12C-mutant non–small cell lung cancer population, the FDA has granted a fast track designation to the combination of BBP-398 and sotorasib. The FDA has granted fast track designation (FTD) to BBP-398 in combination with sotorasib (Lumakras) for the...
targetedonc.com
Gene Expression Signatures Are Analyzed for Biomarkers of Response in HCC
The phase 1b Study 116/KEYNOTE-524 trial of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab revealed the RAS gene signature to possibly be associated with progression-free survival in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. The RAS gene signature is potentially associated with progression-free survival (PFS) from combination treatment with lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with unresectable...
targetedonc.com
Reactions to the Latest Data on JAK Inhibition for Myelofibrosis
During a live virtual event, John O. Mascarenhas, MD, discussed with participants the data supporting the use of pacritinib for patients with myelofibrosis. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTION:. What are your reactions to the data from the studies of ruxolitinib (Jakafi), fedratinib...
targetedonc.com
Sequential Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy Shows OS Benefit in BRAF+ Melanoma
Three different sequencing schemas for immunotherapy followed by targeted therapy in patients with BRAF V600-mutant melanoma have shown positive survival outcomes and safety consistent with results from prior studies. Findings from the phase 2 SECOMBIT trial (NCT02631447) show sequential immunotherapy of ipilimumab (Yervoy) plus nivolumab (Opdivo) followed by the targeted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
targetedonc.com
DisTinGuish Trial Starts Enrollment of Patients with Gastric/GEJ Cancers
The first of 160 patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer has been recruited for the phase 2 DisTinGuish study. Thirty-two study locations are actively recruiting more patients. The first patient with gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer has been enrolled to the phase 2 DisTinGuish study (NCT04363801) of DKN-01...
targetedonc.com
Clinical Benefit and Safety of Avelumab/BSC Upheld With Long-Term Data From JAVELIN Bladder 100
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jeanny B. Aragon-Ching, discussed recent updates from the JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial. She also discussed ongoing research involving the novel agent EV-103 in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. Since results from JAVELIN Bladder 100 (NCT02603432) were reported in 2020, avelumab (Bavencio) used...
targetedonc.com
Dosing and Toxicity: Challenges in AE Management of Belantamab Mafodotin for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Peter Voorhees, MD, discussed managing adverse events related to belantamab mafadotin in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma during a live event. DALOVISIO: I’d say in the small handful of patients [for whom] I’ve used it, it follows the clinical trial data pretty closely as far as the keratopathy incidence, response rates, and adverse event [AE] profile. I’ve been feeling like it’s been sold correctly or advertised as is.
targetedonc.com
Pembrolizumab and Lenvatinib Approval Opens New Door in Endometrial Cancer Treatment
Wesley Burkett, MD, adiscusses his excitement for the approval of pembrolizumab in combination with lenvatinib for patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is not microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient. Wesley Burkett, MD, a fellow in gynecologic oncology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, discusses his excitement...
Comments / 0