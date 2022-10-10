Woman missing from Rosemead

A search was underway Monday for a 39-year-old woman who went missing in Rosemead.

Jessica Millan was last seen at 5:29 p.m. Sunday on the 3300 block of Angelus Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Millan is Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and short, dark hair. She has a tattoo of a rosary on her left wrist and a tattoo that reads “Leslie and Lexi” on the back of her left arm and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Millan is known to drive a gray 2016 Kia Sorento, California license number 7NLC014.

Her family is concerned for her well-being, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.