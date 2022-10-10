ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 World Champion Red Bull Guilty of 'Overspend Breach' of 2021 Cost Cap

Red Bull Racing has been found to have breached Formula 1's budget cap in 2021. Financial Regulations were introduced for the first time in Formula 1 in 2021, with the limit set at $145 million per team, albeit with a raft of exclusions that include driver salaries, marketing and pay for the three highest-paid employees in the organization.
Jalopnik

FIA Confirms Red Bull Overspent Its 2021 Cost Cap Budget

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has finally released its much-anticipated conclusion regarding the overspending of $145 million cost-cap budgets in 2021. It confirms that the Red Bull Racing team did in fact significantly overspend its budget — but so far, no penalties have been announced. The FIA has...
BBC

Red Bull found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap

Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) limit during 2021, the FIA said, adding that the offence was "minor", the lower of the two categories of breach. This means the team...
