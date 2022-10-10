Read full article on original website
SkySports
Martin Brundle dissects Red Bull's Formula 1 cost cap controversy and says FIA punishment must 'hurt'
After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed on Monday that Red Bull were found guilty of a 'minor' breach of last year's $145m budget cap, meaning they have exceeded the legal amount by less than five per cent. Potential penalties range from financial to sporting and even the docking...
Red Bull found to have committed minor breach of 2021 F1 budget cap
FIA investigation concludes Red Bull did exceed budget cap during Max Verstappen’s 2021 championship season but by less than 5%
Autoweek.com
F1 World Champion Red Bull Guilty of 'Overspend Breach' of 2021 Cost Cap
Red Bull Racing has been found to have breached Formula 1's budget cap in 2021. Financial Regulations were introduced for the first time in Formula 1 in 2021, with the limit set at $145 million per team, albeit with a raft of exclusions that include driver salaries, marketing and pay for the three highest-paid employees in the organization.
Jalopnik
FIA Confirms Red Bull Overspent Its 2021 Cost Cap Budget
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has finally released its much-anticipated conclusion regarding the overspending of $145 million cost-cap budgets in 2021. It confirms that the Red Bull Racing team did in fact significantly overspend its budget — but so far, no penalties have been announced. The FIA has...
BBC
Red Bull found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap
Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) limit during 2021, the FIA said, adding that the offence was "minor", the lower of the two categories of breach. This means the team...
BBC
Red Bull guilty of ‘minor’ budget cap violation, FIA says
PARIS (AP) — Formula One team Red Bull breached budget regulations last season, was guilty of “minor” overspending, the series’ governing body said on Monday. The FIA announced the verdict of its investigation into whether F1 teams violated the spending regulations in 2021. Red Bull took...
SkySports
Formula 1 cost cap Q&A: What Red Bull are accused of, what's next, and how the FIA could punish team
With the FIA mulling the penalties, Red Bull defending their case, and rival teams angry, it's an F1 saga that is set to continue - and Sky Sports has you covered with the answers to the key questions... What exactly have Red Bull been found guilty of?. After weeks of...
