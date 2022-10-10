Lewis Hamilton made history by matching Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record of race wins at the Eifel Grand Prix on October 11, 2020.The British driver started second at the Nurburgring but assumed control of the race on lap 13 when Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas slid off the road.Despite a late safety car, Hamilton kept his cool to cross the line 4.4 seconds clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and claim the 91st win of his remarkable career, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher’s final grand prix triumph in China.The Schumacher Family on @LewisHamilton winning his 91st GP, equalling Michael’s...

