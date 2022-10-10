Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Millwork Night Market Hosts Its Final Party of the ’22 Season
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market is throwing its final fall bash of the 2022 season on Thursday, October 13, from 5 pm til 8 pm. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, the once-a-month mid-week party will wind down its fifth successful season. However, with strong community support over the summer and early autumn months, Millwork Market will likely return better than ever in 2023.
Sweet Tooth Snacks Opening New Davenport Location This Week
If you start feeling snacky this weekend, there's a new place you will be able to check out in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Home & Snacks will be having the grand opening of its new store in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Snacks is no stranger to Davenport. Last fall, they had their...
A “Wild” Show Starts its Run at Bell Tower Theater This Weekend
Whenever Miki Robinson graces us with her presence, you know there's a can't-miss show happening at the Bell Tower Theater. Such is the case once again as the 2022 season draws to a close, but not without a few laughs courtesy of a group of "Wild" women. Robinson stopped by...
Is This Wisconsin Town the Center of the Flea Market Universe?
This weekend, the Center of the Flea Market Universe is in the village of Hazel Green, Wisconsin. The Freedom Flea Market and Craft Fair is a must-do Fall activity with over fifty-five vendors spanning 100 booths; it's sure to be a great time!. The event is sponsored by the town's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrgmediadixon.com
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7
Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Is The City of Dubuque, Iowa Going to the Dogs?
If you told someone your town was "going to the dogs", they would probably feel sorry for you. After all, the term "going to the dogs" doesn't sound much like a compliment or a positive message. But this time it does. The 2022 dockdogs World Championships officially gets underway today...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hungry People Need Food – Are You In Need or Able to Help?
Inflation is up, and prices have been skyrocketing at the grocery store. While it may not always be evident, people need assistance when it comes to the necessities in life, such as food. Thankfully, the Dubuque and Tri-State community is generous in donating to area food drives. Additionally, those organizations...
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway Hosting Huge 3-Day Race Event
It's not unusual to hear the roar of engines all summer long on Sunday nights at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway. And yes the regular season championship was held a couple of weeks ago. But that doesn't mean they're done racing for 2022. Join the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway for 3 huge...
wvik.org
Stone, Sand & Gravel Company Offers Land to Rock Island for $1.00
Tonight, the city council will consider a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2,000+ Ducks Race Down the Galena River in Riverview Center’s Duck Derby
It was a gorgeous weekend for Galena Country Fair, the annual event that attracts thousands to the scenic river-town. Moreover, it was an equally beautiful time for Riverview Center to spread awareness about all that they do, and add a figurative and literal splash of color to the Galena River!
Celebrate October Pork Month With Annual Dinner at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Here we are getting ready for the first full weekend of October. A time when the leaves begin to change, it's get's dark a little earlier each night, and family and friends gather to celebrate October Pork month. Come one come all to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Friday, October...
Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?
The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States
Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
City of DBQ Guidelines on How to Handle Your Yard Waste This Fall
Colorful fall leaves are undoubtedly fun to look at, but raking them after they've let go of the branch is another story. So, if you're living in the City of Dubuque, there are some guidelines to follow regarding yard waste. Follow these simple rules to keep the yard, neighborhood, and...
Drive the Great River Road & Leaf the Cooking to the Firefighters
The Tri-States are heading toward peak leaf season. What better way to enjoy than including a road trip to a firefighter's breakfast or a chili cook-off fundraiser?. From Dubuque, head south on highway 52 to Bellevue. This 24-mile stretch of the Great River Road offers stunning rolling hills and tree-lined bluffs that are sure to provide a collection of spectacular fall colors.
KWQC
Gary Metivier’s movie is a finalist at Cannes Film Festival
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gary Metivier comes back to the show with great news about his movie, God’s Not Here. It is a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival in France to be held in May, 2023. Gary is joined by Noah Richardson, a local photographer who shot the...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0