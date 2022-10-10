White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to shape future generations,' UNC historian tells MTSU audience

Leave our statues and monuments alone. They have been there for hundreds of years. They are not hurting anyone. If they offend anyone, then I can think of many things that they do that offend me, but I don't go around defacing them or getting them removed.
BS! 800,000 people died in that War! Those who fought were given Memorials in remembrance of their sacrifices to their duty of serving. Those memorials helped families get past the pain and sacrifices they all made. If we are going to go that route then Vietnam has racism over Asian Vietnamese. WW2 was over racism towards Germans and Asian Japanese. WW1, the Spanish American War, etc.. Get off this dumb band wagon. Let's not forget that the majority of men fighting in those wars were drafted. Memorials have never been about the political views of government, they've been about those that have given their ALL! Just because you may not agree with a particular side of any issue doesn't make it racist. It's a term used so inappropriately in everything. If you disagree with someone because of the color of their skin, their religion, their culture, you are branded a racist! It's used today by these so-called professors as a tool for political purposes and not fact. IMO!
