ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to shape future generations,' UNC historian tells MTSU audience

By WGNS Radio News
wgnsradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 23

Guest
2d ago

Leave our statues and monuments alone. They have been there for hundreds of years. They are not hurting anyone. If they offend anyone, then I can think of many things that they do that offend me, but I don't go around defacing them or getting them removed.

Reply(6)
6
Ronald Glenn Story
1d ago

BS! 800,000 people died in that War! Those who fought were given Memorials in remembrance of their sacrifices to their duty of serving. Those memorials helped families get past the pain and sacrifices they all made. If we are going to go that route then Vietnam has racism over Asian Vietnamese. WW2 was over racism towards Germans and Asian Japanese. WW1, the Spanish American War, etc.. Get off this dumb band wagon. Let's not forget that the majority of men fighting in those wars were drafted. Memorials have never been about the political views of government, they've been about those that have given their ALL! Just because you may not agree with a particular side of any issue doesn't make it racist. It's a term used so inappropriately in everything. If you disagree with someone because of the color of their skin, their religion, their culture, you are branded a racist! It's used today by these so-called professors as a tool for political purposes and not fact. IMO!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nashville Scene

What Freedom Meant for Black People in Nashville During the Civil War

On Saturday, I went over to Fort Negley to hear Dr. Thavolia Glymph speak about what freedom meant for Black people in Nashville during the Civil War. I’m oversimplifying some with that description, but it was fascinating. And exciting! Dr. Glymph is legendary. For historians, this is the equivalent of a home renovator having Bob Villa stop by to tell him he’s doing a good job. Or Babe Ruth showing up to your baseball game to give you some pointers and tell you you’ve got a nice swing. Or if you’re massively defrauding your state and harming the poor people in it and Brett Favre stops by to give you an attaboy.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Murfreesboro, TN
Society
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Faith & Blue Night Builds Better Relationships in Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn) Wearing the badge signifies law enforcement officers serve to keep residents safe and secure, said Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. “We want people to know they can depend on the blue,” Lowery said. He delivered the remarks during the first national Faith & Blue event sponsored by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top

We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Medical Campus in Murfreesboro Hiring Nurses - Potential $20k Sign-On Bonus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, a walk-in hiring fair for nurses is being held October 19th at the Alvin C. York VA campus, which is at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Compton Road. The hiring fair is hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs 'Tennessee Valley Healthcare System' (TVHS) between 9 a.m.and 2 p.m., to help reduce critical staffing shortages.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Mtsu#Confederate States#Confederate Flags#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Southerners#Northerners
smokeybarn.com

Rob. Co. Elections: Who’s On The Ballot – Nov 8, 2022

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Early Voting for the November 8th Ballot in Robertson County begins Wednesday, October 19, 2022, thru November 3, 2022. The November 8th Robertson County Ballot consists of elections for the State Governor and State Reps, Cities of Adams, Cedar Hill, Town of Coopertown, Cross Plains, Millersville, Orlinda, Portland, Ridgetop, Springfield and White House.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Society
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro in the Top 50 List of Best Cities for Workers to Work from Home

(MURFREESBORO, TN) A recent survey by the company LawnStarter, ranked the ‘Best Cities for Remote Workers’ and found that Murfreesboro ranked within the top 50-list! The survey was conducted because of the increasing number of people who prefer working from home. In case you’re curious, over 60% of job seekers today would rather work remotely, as opposed to heading into an office day-after-day.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy