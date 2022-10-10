When Dallas Turner is in the zone, he can be a difficult to contain, much like a great shooter in basketball. In a victory over Texas A&M this past weekend, the sophomore outside linebacker registered his first two sacks of the 2022 campaign. He showcased the speed and athleticism coming off the edge that made him a freshman All-American in 2021. Through the Crimson Tide’s previous five games, Turner had consistently applied pressure, but he was unable to get to the quarterback.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO