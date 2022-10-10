Read full article on original website
Tennessee Radio Host Says, ‘Alabama Doesn’t Look Well Coached’
Alabama is set for one of the most anticipated "Third Saturday in October" in the Nick Saban tenure this weekend as the Crimson Tide heads up to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. Both programs are undefeated for the first time entering this matchup since 1989, and for the first time in what feels like forever the Tennessee Volunteers are expecting to come out on top.
The Man Who Haunts the Tennessee Volunteers
Ever since Nick Saban was hired by The University of Alabama in 2007, the Tennessee Volunteers have lost 15 straight times to the Crimson Tide in "The Third Saturday in October." 2007. Alabama was on a three-game losing streak to the Volunteers prior to Saban's first game against the team,...
Alabama, Texas A&M Dominates Week 6 Viewership
Not only was Alabama versus Texas A&M the most desired home ticket of the year, it was one of the most viewed college football games of the year. Saturday's matchup between the Tide and the Aggies was the second most watched college football game of the year, sitting behind Alabama's matchup with Texas on September 10, which did 10.6 million viewers on FOX.
Nick Saban Gives Update on Bryce Young’s Availability
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set for a top 10 matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Tide managed to survive last week's encounter with the Texas A&M Aggies while being led by backup quarterback Jalen Milroe due to an injury to the throwing shoulder of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
Alabama LB Henry To’o To’o, a former Tennessee player, comments on facing the Vols
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o started his career with the Tennessee Vols, so, naturally, he was immediately asked Monday about what it’ll be like to play his former team this weekend. To’o To’o, who played two seasons at Tennessee, will be returning to Neyland Stadium...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Recap of Alabama football huge recruiting weekend
Alabama football hosted a loaded list of recruits over the weekend for its biggest recruiting weekend of the season. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a recap of the Tide’s recruiting efforts last week on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below:
Brian Branch is Shooting Up NFL Draft Boards
The Alabama defense is loaded with talent that will be playing on Sunday's, but one player who is receiving more recognition is defensive back Brian Branch. The junior is projected to be selected in the first round in two CBS mock drafts that were published during the previous week. The...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban has a much different tone about Tennessee this year than he normally does
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has a much different tone when talking about the Tennessee Vols than he did two years ago when Jeremy Pruitt was the head coach. With previous head coaches, Saban always tried to talk Tennessee up a little. He’d talk about them “playing hard” or “building the program”.
Alabama Wide Receiver Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced his newest NIL deal with the law firm Morgan & Morgan on Tuesday morning. "I always saw @ForThePeople billboards growing up in Kissimmee, FL and now I'm on one! Check me out around the state of Alabama," wrote Holden. Holden has snagged multiple NIL...
Alabama Announces New Home-and-Home Series
Alabama has announced its newest home-and-home series with the University of Minnesota. The Crimson Tide will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., on September 18, 2032, while the Golden Gophers will take the trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on September 17, 2033. Alabama has only played Minnesota one time in its history. The...
Tickets Are Expensive for ‘The Third Saturday in October’
If you were thinking about taking the drive to Knoxville to attend the No. 3 Alabama vs No. 6 Tennessee game this Saturday, you might want to look at the ticket prices first. The cheapest ticket, as of Tuesday morning, between StubHub, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats is $322, which doesn't even include any service fees or taxes. It's also in the upper deck, aka the nosebleed section, of Neyland Stadium.
Was Alabama’s AP Poll Drop Too Far?
A tough home win against the Texas A&M Aggies did Alabama football no favors when it came to the Associated Press poll rankings. The Crimson Tide, previously ranked No. 1, fell two places to No. 3. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (3-3, 12- SEC) 24-20 in a game which came down to the last play.
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
Dallas Turner is Heating up at the Perfect Time
When Dallas Turner is in the zone, he can be a difficult to contain, much like a great shooter in basketball. In a victory over Texas A&M this past weekend, the sophomore outside linebacker registered his first two sacks of the 2022 campaign. He showcased the speed and athleticism coming off the edge that made him a freshman All-American in 2021. Through the Crimson Tide’s previous five games, Turner had consistently applied pressure, but he was unable to get to the quarterback.
Former Alabama Offensive Coordinator Wins The Red River Rivalry
Steve Sarkisian, former Alabama offensive coordinator and Texas head coach, wins his first Red River Rivalry by a score of 49-0. He had Lincoln Riley and Sooners on the ropes, by going up 28-7 at halftime in his first season. After Riley subbed in Caleb Williams, who is currently the quarterback at USC, Oklahoma came back and won the game by a score of 55-48.
‘It’s kind of wild’: Alabama fan still can’t believe his ‘I Hate Tennessee’ rant is now a Crimson Tide tradition
Years after Alabama fan Irvin Carney ranted about his hate of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2007, his words have been shared countless times by other Bama fans every year in time for the Alabama-Tennessee game.
Jalen Milroe Under The Microscope – How Did He Play Against The Aggies?
The Alabama Crimson Tide held on to win on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies 24-20 in a game that was much closer than the experts predicted. The Crimson Tide was hampered on offense, having to operate without Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Alabama turned to redshirt freshman Jalen Milore...
Alabama Corner Eli Ricks Posts Cryptic Social Media Story
In 2022 we live in a social media driven world and we have seen football players utilize social media in strategic fashions in many instances. Sports fans saw Deebo Samuel, Kyler Murray and DK Metcalf utilize Instagram to express their displeasure with their teams this past offseason to secure new contracts from their professional teams.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
