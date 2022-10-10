ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Chili Cook-Off Planned to Help Yakima Valley Pet Rescue

A popular chili cook-off is back this month that helps fund Yakima Valley Pet Rescue and Adoption Center. The YVPR Chili Cook-Off event is set for October 15 in the Modern Living Building at Yakima's State Fair Park. Tickets are available now at yvpr.org. If you attend you'll get all you can eat chili, cornbread, nachos, hot dogs and dessert. Plus you'll have a chance to name a winner in the chili cook-off by judging the best recipe.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Food & Drinks
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Restaurants
Yakima, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
94.5 KATS

Yakima Home Sales Still Strong This Fall

Yakima is still in a sellers market but things could change soon says Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty. He says while the median home sales price is currently $350,000 information is changing rapidly. For example Bemis says "the monthly median sales price peaked in July at $375,000. It dipped to $357,000 in August, and fell further to $330,000 in September. $330K is the lowest monthly median sales price we have had since January of 2022, when the median was at $322,500."
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg

WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
ELLENSBURG, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Seasons Gallery Bistro
94.5 KATS

Paid Parking Downtown Yakima Starts in April of 2023

Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted Tuesday in favor of the proposal during a study session on Tuesday. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. Money from the parking will help maintain downtown lots. The...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols

Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Warning UPS Scam is Back in Yakima Because it Works

Every month a new scam is floated in Yakima to try and find victims and those that work come back. That's the case in the phishing scam that's showing up in email boxes in Yakima in the form of an email that supposedly is sent from United Parcel Service. If...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.5 KATS

Yakima Police Need Your Help to Identify Brazen Thieves [PHOTOS]

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help. I did my best to lighten up the images. Take a closer look to see if you might be able to identify the truck. The thieves took $4,000 worth of equipment from a farm and need to pay for their actions. I was brought up to NEVER take anything that doesn't belong to me. I'm glad there were cameras to get the images. Now, let's do our part. Share the images and take note of any items others might have in their possession that they didn't previously have.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway

A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
WAPATO, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy