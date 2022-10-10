ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLEMSON, S.C. – UNC Greensboro (9-1-3, 2-0-0 SoCon) defeated No. 18 Clemson (8-3-1, 2-2-1 ACC) on Tuesday night at Historic Riggs Field by a final score of 2-1. Despite outshooting the Spartans nine shots to five, the Tigers only found the back of the net once, while UNCG capitalized on its chances twice.
