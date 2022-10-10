GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've seen all kinds of engagements. Everything from underwater engagements to roller coasters, but this one is definitely the spookiest. Jamie Vaughn loves the Halloween movie franchise and even thinks the world of Michael Myers. So to go to Woods of Terror in Greensboro is exactly what she would expect as Halloween approaches. What happened next, she was NOT expecting.

