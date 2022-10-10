Read full article on original website
clemsontigers.com
No. 18 Clemson Falls to UNC Greensboro, 2-1
CLEMSON, S.C. – UNC Greensboro (9-1-3, 2-0-0 SoCon) defeated No. 18 Clemson (8-3-1, 2-2-1 ACC) on Tuesday night at Historic Riggs Field by a final score of 2-1. Despite outshooting the Spartans nine shots to five, the Tigers only found the back of the net once, while UNCG capitalized on its chances twice.
GHOE sells out 10 days before A&T-Campbell Game
If you haven't gotten your tickets to the GHOE game, you are too late. The post GHOE sells out 10 days before A&T-Campbell Game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WRAL Power Rankings: App State slips, a new team enters the top five
Raleigh, N.C. — The Wake Forest Demon Deacons stay at number one in our WRAL College Football Power Rankings after their win over Army. Elon enters the top five for the first time this season. Here's what our top 10 looks like:. 1. Wake Forest, 5-1 (Previous: 1) Last...
clemsontigers.com
📸 Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Boston College
All photos are courtesy of Clemson Athletics. Photos were taken by Jackson Jones (Clemson Athletics) and Dawson Powers (Clemson Athletics).
clemsontigers.com
Women’s Basketball Set for 2022 ACC Tipoff
CLEMSON’S PRESS CONFERENCE WILL BE STREAMED AT 8 A.M. ET ON TUESDAY, OCT. 11. ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will have a presence at ACC Basketball Tipoff – the conference’s annual preseason basketball media days – Tuesday, Oct. 11. ACCN...
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
Major update expected on Greensboro teen’s 5-year battle with amnesia
Wednesday marks 5 years since everything changed for Caitlin Little, then a precocious athlete at Southeast Guilford High School.
‘He may have not survived’: Winston-Salem parents detail twins’ NICU journey
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — For Ben and Leslie Branch Bloodworth, 2019 featured quite a high note. “The lows are low, but the highs are even higher,” Leslie said. About mid-way through the year, the couple learned their family was growing. “I was ecstatic, we were trying for quite a long time,” Ben added. […]
wiareport.com
Tonya Smith-Jackson Named Provost at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Tonya Smith-Jackson has been appointed provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. She has served in the post on an interim basis since the beginning of the year. “Dr. Smith-Jackson has demonstrated her commitment to excellence in every aspect...
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to Winston-Salem, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
Guilford County woman scores big with over $500,000 lottery win
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from Browns Summit is rejoicing after a lucky lottery ticket won her over $500,000. Stephanie Israel said she felt an urge to buy the ticket. “It was late at night, and I was lying in bed and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Israel said. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”
WXII 12
High Point has an official candy flavor
HIGH POINT, N.C. — It's candy corn!. On Tuesday, the city of High Point posted on Facebook that the emperor of acceptable candy has resolved its ban on a certain candy. Now, they are declaring candy corn as the official Halloween candy. City officials say candy corn is by...
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
NC A&T State University students frustrated with lack of student parking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A record-breaking enrollment year for North Carolina A&T State University has posed a limited parking fiasco for students on campus. Students like Nicholas Ballentine have expressed their frustration about limited parking on campus. Ballentine said people are looking for the perfect parking spot before class. “I try to find one in […]
Woods of Terror engagement: 'Michael Myers' pops the question
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've seen all kinds of engagements. Everything from underwater engagements to roller coasters, but this one is definitely the spookiest. Jamie Vaughn loves the Halloween movie franchise and even thinks the world of Michael Myers. So to go to Woods of Terror in Greensboro is exactly what she would expect as Halloween approaches. What happened next, she was NOT expecting.
1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
Mom ‘screamed for like 20 minutes’ after getting a life-changing email from NC lottery
“I think I scared my family,” she said.
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
