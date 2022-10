📍 Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) 🗓 Tuesday, October 11 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 23 Clemson Tigers will return home after two road matches to host UNC Greensboro on Tuesday, October 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the match slated to stream on ACCNX.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO