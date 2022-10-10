ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team

Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Damian Lillard
NBA Analysis Network

Atlanta Hawks Emerge As Jae Crowder Trade Suitor

The Atlanta Hawks front office wanted to make sure that they didn’t make the same mistake this NBA offseason as they did last year. After advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the front office decided to run it back, retaining virtually the same rotation. The results were...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons anchor backcourt of new-look Trail Blazers

Now that their rebuild is complete, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build chemistry. The Blazers blew up their roster last season, trading away guard CJ McCollum and a host of others. They brought in new talent, building around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and new backcourt partner Anfernee Simons.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon’s game-time for marquee matchup vs. UCLA Bruins announced

The game time for Oregon’s marquee matchup against the No. 11 UCLA Bruins has officially been set. On October 22, after both teams enjoy a bye week, the No. 12 Ducks and Bruins will kick off in Autzen Stadium at 12:30 PT. The game will be broadcast on FOX, and will be one of the biggest games of the day. As one of the top matchups on the slate of games in college football, there is seemingly a good chance that ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Eugene to set up shop for their weekly show on Saturday mornings. This game will also feature the return of Chip Kelly, one of Oregon’s most historic coaches, with an undefeated Bruins’ team. List LOOK: Ducks bring back the pink 'Stomp Out Cancer' uniforms vs. UCLA
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers have one more chance to get a preseason victory over an NBA team and that will come Tuesday night Golden State, the defending NBA champions. It will also have to come without Damian Lillard. Coach Chauncey Billups announced before the game that Lillard would rest and that Keon Johnson would start in his place alongside Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy