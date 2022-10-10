Read full article on original website
Sissy Parker
2d ago
Nothing shocks me anymore!! On a daily basis, we read such stories. I am so glad my children are grown. Raising a child in this day and time is just terrifying!!
Reply(1)
3
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
ktoy1047.com
Parker trial resumes today in New Boston, widower files civil suit
The punishment phase of the trial will determine whether or not Parker receives the death penalty for the murder of Reagan Hancock and kidnapping of her daughter Braxlynn. Parker was convicted of the murder on October 3. On Thursday of last week, widower Homer Hancock filed a criminal negligence and wrongful death suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend Wade Griffin.
txktoday.com
Sentencing Phase Begins In Fetal Abduction Murder Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–A jury of six men and six women is scheduled to begin hearing testimony on Wednesday morning in the punishment phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County. Parker, 29, also known as Taylor Morton and Taylor Waycasey, was found guilty of capital murder...
Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman
NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors asked a Texas jury Wednesday to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb.The appeal came as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. The Bowie County jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.Prosecutor Kelley Crisp told jurors that the evidence would show Parker, 29, faked a pregnancy and repeatedly lied before killing Simmons-Hancock, 21, at the woman's New Boston home on Oct. 3, 2020, to get the infant she claimed to have been carrying. The child died on Oct. 9 in a hospital in nearby Idabel, Oklahoma.Parker's attorneys hope to persuade the jury to spare Parker's life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson said they would show that Parker was mentally ill.
Court documents: Taylor Parker’s schemes continue in jail
Prosecutors say Taylor Parker has continued to scheme and make wildly false claims while in custody at the Bowie County jail, including attempting to mastermind a sophisticated plot to frame two of her fellow inmates.
KSLA
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, who later died at a McCurtain County hospital. The jury will now decide whether to sentence Parker to life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence.
ktoy1047.com
Business catches fire on Robison Road
Cash Out Texas, in the old Fashion Cleaners location, caught fire overnight, causing part of Robison Road to be shut down as the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. For the eighth consecutive year, Texas Attorney General...
ktoy1047.com
Woman hit by vehicle Monday afternoon
Texarkana police have said that the woman was struck around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 13th Street. The woman is in serious condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing. For the eighth consecutive year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his Agency employees will...
KSLA
Sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial begins in Bowie County courtroom
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Wednesday, Oct. 12 marked the first day in sentencing phase of the trial of Taylor Parker, the woman convicted of killing an expectant mother and her unborn child. Parker was found guilty in the murder of Reagan Hancock and her child Braxlyn. In the courtroom,...
KSLA
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man is in jail after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:30 a.m., they got a dispatch call about a vehicle stolen from the 200 block of N Cypress Street within the city limits of Hallsville. The police department there responded, and the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, was entered into the state and national information computer system.
Man arrested in East Texas accused of stealing items from vacant house
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas on Monday morning after allegedly taking several items from a vacant home in Texarkana. Police said officers responded after a 911 call was made saying a man dressed in black had made several trips in and out of a vacant home in the 1700 […]
55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Widower files wrongful death suit against Taylor Parker, ex-boyfriend in death of baby cut from womb
The widower of the pregnant woman killed by Taylor Parker and father of the unborn baby Parker cut from her womb has filed a civil suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend, Wade Griffin.
KLTV
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
KTBS
Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying
BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
ktoy1047.com
Search continues for missing Atlanta woman
64-year-old Kathleen Spanel wandered away from her home in Atlanta almost three weeks ago. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies and Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are still searching for the woman who suffers from non-violent hallucinations. She is 5’6”, 130 pounds at the time of her disappearance and was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
KTBS
Marijuana plants, guns seized near Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house.
Gilmer resident claims $5 million from Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer resident claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch-off game, according to the lottery. The ticket was a part of the scratch game “$200,000,000 Cash Blowout!” and the ticket was purchased at Tiger Express on Highway 271 in Gilmer. The winner elected to remain anonymous. […]
inforney.com
Punishment phase of Taylor Parker trial begins this week
TEXARKANA, Texas - The punishment phase begins this week for a woman convicted of murdering an expectant mother. Last week, a jury found Taylor Parker guilty in the October 2020, killing of Reagan Hancock, and cutting her baby out of the womb. The punishment phase will start Wednesday at the...
