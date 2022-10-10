Read full article on original website
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Her Go-To Sole Bliss Pumps with King Charles III in Scotland
Queen Consort Camilla brought her comfort-focused shoe style to Scotland on her latest royal visit. While greeting the Aberdeenshire community in Ballater with King Charles III for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new queen attended a reception at Station Square in a short gray wool jacket with a red, black and light gray plaid lining. Featuring pointed lapels, the piece was paired with a coordinating plaid knee-length skirt and matte black tights. Finishing the royal’s ensemble was a gray leaf-printed scarf, blue gloves and small drop earrings.
SkySports
Robbie Dunne: Jockey wins with first ride since 10-month ban for bullying and harassing Bryony Frost
Robbie Dunne made a winning return from a 10-month suspension as he steered Ernesto to victory at Hereford. Dunne was initially banned in December for 18 months, with three months suspended, having been found to have bullied and harassed fellow jockey Bryony Frost. The jockey was subject to a week-long...
King Charles's coronation will be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6: Monarch and Queen Consort Camilla will both be crowned in ceremony lasting just ONE hour on Harry and Meghan's son Archie's fourth birthday - but there's NO promise of a Bank Holiday
King Charles' Coronation will take place on May 6 next year with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside him, Buckingham Palace has revealed. The new monarch will be officially crowned in what is expected to be a scaled back version of the ancient ceremony lasting just one hour and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.
U.K.・
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Night Sparkle looking to light up Wolverhampton for Simon and Ed Crisford
As the week builds towards Champion Day at Ascot on Saturday, many of the big names in Flat racing head to Wolverhampton on Wednesday for a competitive six-race card. 4.25 Wolverhampton - Country Pyle & Night Sparkle clash in feature. Nine head to post for the feature class four contest,...
SkySports
Alice Capsey among the six England players taking part in Women's Big Bash League, live on Sky Sports
The England international burst onto the scene in The Hundred in 2021, scoring a half-century on her Lord's debut at the age of 16 and then helping Oval Invincibles win the title later that summer. Capsey, now 18, built on that in 2022, making her England debut in the T20...
SkySports
Claressa Shields wants stunning KO win and believes Savannah Marshall is 'stressed and nervous’
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove herself as the "greatest woman of all time" by delivering a stunning knockout victory over Savannah Marshall. America's two-time undisputed world champion will defend her WBC, IBF and WBA middleweight titles against British WBO titleholder Marshall in Saturday's huge showdown at The O2, live on Sky Sports.
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
U.K.・
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Marhaba The Champ won with plenty up his sleeve last time out at Hamilton and should take all the beating in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap at Nottingham. Kevin Ryan's three-year-old was impressive in Scotland, looking very well treated on an opening handicap mark of 84. He beat a solid yardstick in Cockalorum, pulling two and a half lengths clear, and has been raised 6lb in the process. Given it was only his fourth outing, though, you would expect there to be a bit more to come from this son of Galileo, who is a half-brother to Queen Kindly.
SkySports
Ascot Champions Day: Watch Frankel's Last Dance on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at 10pm!
A decade after Frankel’s last ever appearance, the legendary horse’s jockey Tom Queally remembers British Champions Day 2012. Watch the full film, showcasing previously unseen 4K footage, on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at 10pm.
SkySports
GAA club round-up: Naas and Portarlington defend titles on busy weekend of county finals
Although star forwards Eamonn Callaghan and Darragh Kirwan were well marshalled, Naas nonetheless had too much for their neighbours, who only managed to score one point in the first half. The 2021 Leinster finalists held off a fightback after the break, with a late Paddy McDermott goal sealing a 1-12 to 0-6 victory.
SkySports
British Champions Day: Jadoomi supplemented to face Inspiral in Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
Jadoomi has been supplemented to take on top-class filly Inspiral in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday. The Holy Roman Emperor gelding is three from three this season for Simon and Ed Crisford, completing his hat-trick with a dominant display in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown last month.
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
Millionaire Waltz can claim another victory at his beloved Newcastle in the Download The At The Races App Handicap. In the past 12 months the five-year-old has struck gold on no less than five occasions at Gosforth Park, during which time his rating has gone up the best part of two-stone. Millionaire Waltz disappointed on his return from a four-month break here in July, but has sharped up since and proved there remains mileage in his mark when scoring a shade cosily here last time out.
SkySports
Shannon Ryan relishing historic night of women's boxing on Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at The O2
For more reasons than one Shannon Ryan never quite imagined she would be helping to make history on the undercard of Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's main event fight at The O2 this Saturday. Ryan's sporting roots originally lie with kickboxing for one, while she previously worked full-time as an...
SkySports
Andalucia Masters: Matt Fitzpatrick out to make up ground on money-list leader Rory McIlroy
Fitzpatrick, who finished just 17.8 points behind winner Lee Westwood on the money list in 2020 despite winning the season finale in Dubai, is currently 998.6 points adrift of pacesetter McIlroy. However, the US Open champion can almost halve that deficit with a successful defence at the former Ryder Cup...
GOLF・
SkySports
Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United
Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela. Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City. Speaking exclusively to Sky...
SkySports
What next for Jamie Chadwick? W Series star eyeing US move in Indy Lights after third title
Chadwick was this week confirmed as the 2022 W Series champion after being 50 points ahead of the nearest challenger when the season was ended early due to expected funding falling through. The British driver is now a three-time title-winner of the W Series and during her incredibly dominant recent...
SkySports
Roy Keane: All-Ireland hurling final is best sporting occasion | Jimmy Barry-Murphy 'a brilliant sportsman'
In a Q&A during Monday Night Football, Keane and fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher were quizzed about their interests in other sports. Keane, a keen fan of American football, was asked if the Super Bowl was his favourite sporting event he has attended. "The Super Bowl in America is...
SkySports
Savannah Marshall: Peter Fury knows me like no other!
Savannah Marshall discusses her tight bond with trainer Peter Fury, uncle of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, and describes him like a boxing "Einstein". We take a closer look at the relationship between champion and trainer.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Five England stars to watch as experience, speed and strength combine
The Wakefield-born Newcastle Knights star has certainly made an impression in the NRL since making his debut in 2021, combining his speed and strength to score 14 tries in 20 appearances in the 2022 season together with 67 tackle breaks and an average of 134 metres carried. The 21-year-old quickly...
SkySports
Republic of Ireland Women's manager Vera Pauw and FAI apologise for song after World Cup place secured
Vera Pauw, the Republic of Ireland Women's manager, says a "shadow" has been cast over their qualification for the 2023 World Cup after players were filmed singing a song referencing the IRA. Vera Pauw's side qualified for the tournament for the first time in their history following a 1-0 win...
