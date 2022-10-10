Read full article on original website
Actor Storm Reid, Dark & Lovely Announce Scholarship Initiative For Black Female Students
Actress Storm Reid, an ambassador for Dark & Lovely, announced a new scholarship initiative, on behalf of the product brand, for Black female college students. The announcement was a part of the Building Beautiful Futures initiative in partnership with The College Gurl Foundation and Dark & Lovely. The College Gurl...
bicmagazine.com
Rick Brown named Vice President of Sales USA for Carboline
Carboline is pleased to announce that Rick Brown has been named the Vice President of Sales USA, reporting to Darrin Andrews, Executive Vice President of Sales North America. Brown has been a member of the Carboline team since 2000, most recently and notably serving as the Director of Sales Southeast Region USA before his recent promotion. In his new role, Brown will oversee sales strategy and growth throughout the United States.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Hennan Pig Chute named semi-finalist in 2023 Ag Innovation Challenge
The American Farm Bureau Federation, in partnership with Farm Credit, recently announced the 10 semi-finalists in the 2022 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge, and Brad Hennen of Ghent, Minnesota was named one of the finalists. Hennen, creator of the Hennen Pig Chute, developed the product to help improve the accuracy...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Adora Ndu, Pharm.D., J.D. to its Board of Directors
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the appointment of Adora Ndu, Pharm.D., J.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Ndu is a biopharma executive with more than 15 years of experience in regulatory affairs and clinical development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005276/en/ Dr. Adora Ndu. (Photo: Business Wire)
nationalhogfarmer.com
Nebraska Pork Producers Association seeks Pork Ambassadors
The Nebraska Pork Producers Association, under the direction of Education Director Sophia Lentfer, has launched a new Pork Ambassador Program. The Pork Ambassador Program is a career development program that will provide a variety of firsthand experiences to promote career development. NPPA is seeking college-age students to be a part...
Sen. Reed to Tour Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center
As Newport Community School’s (NCS) Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center (AIALC) continues to grow and evolve to meet community needs, it’s getting a new $100,000 boost from U.S. Senator Jack Reed. Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, delivered a $100,000 federal earmark to help NCS offer vocational training, GED preparation, English-language classes, and other varieties of adult educational support.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, October 10, 2022
Hit river system means today. Max Armstrong recalls a ride on a Mississippi tow boat with barges down the river. That trip as during a dry fall when water levels were low. Traveling down the river with 35 barges he shares just how shallow the river was back then. It’s a challenge facing travel down the river today as continuing drought has slowed flow. Max shares other challenges that shallow river system creates for agriculture.
nationalhogfarmer.com
SCOTUS hears crucial pork case on Prop 12
October 11 was a historic day for pork producers who finally had their day before the U.S. Supreme Court in their challenge of California’s Proposition 12. The National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation presented oral arguments on NPPC v. Ross before the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of California Proposition 12 and ban on crates for gestating hogs.
nationalhogfarmer.com
U.S. red meat showcased at culinary training camp in the Philippines
The foodservice sector has begun its recovery in the Philippines and importers are working to rebuild trade with end-user customers. To get U.S. red meat top-of-mind in this process, the U.S. Meat Export Federation resurrected a well-regarded training program established prior to the pandemic. "Importers are looking for ways to...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Luck is where preparation meets opportunity
Several pieces of Information have flowed into the pork markets over the past couple of weeks so let's catch up on the key ones. USDA's September Hogs and Pigs report is somewhat old news by now but is no less important to hog and pork markets. The report was very close to analysts' pre-report expectations (see Figure 1) and represents continued slow contraction of the U.S. hog herd and, consequently, pork output. I hope this report was as accurate as USDA"s last report whose market inventories agreed in with June-August slaughter almost perfectly in total. Some weeks were up and down but cumulative slaughter ended up less that 0.5% different from the level suggested by June's year-on-year market inventory changes and last year's actual slaughter levels.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Groups sue EPA over delayed CAFO actions
The Environmental Protection Agency’s failure to respond to a legal petition urging the agency to strengthen clean water rules governing factory farms has prompted a broad coalition of public interest and environmental justice organizations to file a lawsuit in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that aims to force EPA to finally issue a formal response.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Labor shortage provides golden opportunities
Steve Meyer, Partners for Production Agriculture, said in a conference a couple of weeks ago there are two jobs for every worker today in the United States. It is an employee marketplace. Every industry is struggling to find enough people to fill open roles, not just agriculture. Restaurants have shorter...
