Read full article on original website
Jmart 67
2d ago
Along with link and government housing, they will never work.... As you noticed I didn't put "again" after work.. lmao
Reply
4
Related
Illinois Once Held Nations Strictest Age For Kids Left Home Alone
Illinois was once the toughest state for how old children must be to stay home alone. That changed early this year and is now up to the parents to decide. Leaving a child home alone for any reason is not an easy decision for any parent. Whether it is just to run to the store or go to work, leaving a child at home is a lot of responsibility for that child. The age for Illinois children to be left alone was 14 which was once the highest age in the nation compared to 39 states that have no minimum requirement.
$500 A Month Of Basic Income Will Go To These Low-Income Families
A new guaranteed income pilot program is set to provide thousands of low-income residents with a set amount of money each month in Cook County, Illinois. It’s the largest publicly funded basic income pilot in the country. Here’s everything you need to know. What is this new basic...
Illinois reports 1,441 new COVID cases, 0 new deaths; Arwady concerned about slow booster uptake
Illinois reported 1,441 new COVID cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program
Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
fox32chicago.com
Not-for-profit leader gets home incarceration for scamming state out of $260,000 in grant funds
CHICAGO - A federal judge Tuesday gave six months of home incarceration to the leader of a Chicago not-for-profit who admitted stealing more than a quarter-million dollars in economic-development grant money from the state of Illinois. Yesse Yehudah, 74, will also spend the next three years on probation, U.S. District...
America’s Oldest Beer Yuengling is coming to Missouri
This is a day to rejoice for us Yuengling beer fans in the Midwest! Yeungling, which has historically been an exclusive East Coast beer is going to be expanding to Missouri and other Midwest states, find out all the details right here... According to molsoncoorsblog.com, Yuengling is officially expanding into...
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
Deadline approaching to file a claim in Illinois Snapchat lawsuit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents who used Snapchat between November 17th, 2015 and now are running out of time to file a claim in a multi-million dollar class action suit. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy […]
Illinois Terrorized By First Serial Killer in U.S. Who Built Murder Castle
Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
NBC Chicago
High Levels of Potentially Cancer-Causing Chemical Sprayed on Produce in Illinois: Data
A potentially cancer-causing chemical found in weed killer is being sprayed on produce across the country, but data obtained by NBC News found that the some of the highest levels are recorded in parts of Illinois and the Midwest. That chemical is glyphosate — a key ingredient in Roundup.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Shot Timing, Contagious Period
White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha urged the public to do so before a specific time - and that date is approaching. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Key Date to Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By Inches Closer, According to...
ccc.edu
Olive-Harvey College is First Community College in State of Illinois to Offer Accredited Associate Degree in Cannabis Studies
City Colleges of Chicago now offers a new degree in Applied Cannabis Studies making it the first community college in Illinois to do so. The new pathway promises to support students as they pursue an Associate degree in Cannabis Studies, a degree that often leads to high demand jobs that include cannabis consultants, dispensary operators, cannabis extraction technicians, grow masters, and more, all of which have the potential to be high-paying careers.
Why Flying Fish are Being Shocked by the Army Corp in Illinois
These fish really are trouble and the problems they cause are headed toward the Great Lakes. That's why the Army Corp of Engineers is quite literally trying to shock them out of the water. As I've previously shared, invasive carp are a big problem in Illinois rivers. It's so bad...
Dumb Illinois Criminals Learn How Not To Steal ATM Machine
Illinois is full of dumb criminals that try to pull off stupid crimes and here is the latest ridiculous incident. If I had the opportunity to speak with a criminal in Illinois before they attempted a job, my advice would be very simple and to the point. Don't do it. Seriously, it is definitely not worth it. Let's be honest, the likelihood of actually pulling off it is not good. You're going to end up in jail.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 3