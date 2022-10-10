ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to delete your PayPal account

In the wake of a social media furor that erupted over the weekend — and led to a “Delete PayPal” mantra on Twitter — the financial services giant says the new acceptable use policy language that it drew up and which seemed to suggest users could be fined for spreading misinformation was prepared in error. “An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information,” PayPal told multiple media outlets about the policy, which stipulated a fine of $2,500 for each instance of spreading misinformation.
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
Text scams 101: How to spot smishing

There are many ways for criminals to scam you, and phishing emails are common. These emails often pretend to be from a government agency, utility company or mobile phone provider. IRS warning: Don’t fall for this tax scam text. Since phishing emails have been around so long, many people...
Improve your online security in minutes

In today's fast-paced and increasingly digital everyday life, almost everyone now stores the most important things of their life online. It's not only about accessing your profile in a social network but about work documentation, personal data, or bank information.
Generation Z Lags Behind Millennials in Digital Restaurant Ordering

Members of Generation Z may have grown up with technology, but new PYMNTS data finds it’s actually the previous generation that’s spearheading the restaurant industry’s digital shift. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Super Apps for the Super Connected,” created in collaboration with PayPal and derived from a survey...
Hackers Using Vishing to Trick Victims into Installing Android Banking Malware

Malicious actors are resorting to voice phishing (vishing) ways to dupe victims into putting in Android malware on their units, new research from ThreatMaterial reveals. The Dutch cell safety firm stated it recognized a community of phishing web sites focusing on Italian online-banking customers which can be designed to pay money for their contact particulars.
Turn your phone into a radio with these helpful apps

How do you listen to “The Kim Komando Show?” There are a few ways to tune into your favorite digital goddess. Tap or click here to find out all the ways you can listen. Fewer and fewer homes have radios than ever, but you can still enjoy tunes whenever and wherever you’d like. Thankfully some apps can quickly turn your smartphone into a radio.
Protecting Your Supabase App With SuperTokens Authentication

So you’re creating a web app and have decided to use Supabase. You now face the decision of how you want to implement authentication. Supabase comes with its own authentication solution, based on a fork of Netlify’s goTrue. It provides authentication flows like email-password, social login, and phone...
Patch your PC! Zero-day, 84 flaws fixed in latest Windows update

Every second Tuesday of the month is known as Patch Tuesday. This is the chosen day of many software companies for firmware updates and vulnerability fixes. Many of these updates help keep hackers from breaching your system. Tap or click here for a free online tool that checks websites for malware.
Fiverr Releases Fall Business Trends Index: Despite Platform Changes, Instagram & Facebook Remain a Priority for Businesses

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today released its Fall 2022 Business Trends Index, a collection of trending searches for services on Fiverr’s platform. Among the millions of searches on the marketplace, these services saw the largest percentage increase over the last six months. With the expansion of online sales and marketing — from the growth of social e-commerce to affiliate promotion — companies that have established their online presence are looking to refine their strategies, and businesses are eager to tap into the growth opportunity in online channels. The three...
