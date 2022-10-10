Read full article on original website
Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved”
Your week just got 100 times better. Zach Bryan just dropped the full-length, live version of his unreleased song “Starved,” along with the demo version and a studio version. He’s been playing it out on the road lately, and previously teased a short clip of the new tune, which is really just a taste of the whole live album he plans to record at his Red Rocks debut in November. If you’ve seen him live in concert before, and even if you […] The post Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rufus Du Sol on whirlwind Surrender tour, adapting to 'new way' of life on the road
The Grammy-winning electronic band recently opened up on how they're doing things differently on their whirlwind Surrender tour.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
NME
System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” Serj Tankian in public by screaming ‘Chop Suey!’ lyrics
Serj Tankian has discussed how System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” the singer by screaming the lyrics to ‘Chop Suey!’ at him in public. The rock band’s iconic 2001 song opens with Tankian screaming the lyrics “wake up!” which has become a curse for him when going about his daily life, as he revealed.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch John Frusciante channel Eddie Van Halen with a tapping-heavy solo in Red Hot Chili Peppers’ live debut of tribute track, Eddie
Frusciante’s three-minute solo showcases some of the wildest playing of his career, including two-hand tapping, whammy dives and blazing pentatonic licks. Last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, a lyrical and guitar tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. The band played the single for the first time at Austin City Limits last night (October 9) – and live footage of the performance shows John Frusciante delivering one of the most technical and emotional guitar solos of his career.
‘Eddie Van Halen Was a One of a Kind’: Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Tribute Song ‘Eddie’ Live for the First Time
Eddie Van Halen received a moving tribute from Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band performed their tribute single “Eddie” live for the first time at Austin City Limits. The 6-minute-long performance arrived halfway through their headlining set and enraptured the audience by the end, in part to John Frusciante’s intense guitar solo. “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said in a statement. “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bass line. John,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Sade Are Recording New Music
Sade have been working on new music, Billboard reports. The band has been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the studio, told Billboard, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.”. Sade last...
NME
Listen to Weyes Blood’s new epic road song, ‘Grapevine’
Weyes Blood has released a brand new single ‘Grapevine’. Check it out below. Taken from her forthcoming album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’, set for release November 18 via Sub Pop, Weyes Blood’s latest single is an epic road song set along the famed stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5.
Actress Announces Dummy Corporation EP, Shares New Song “Dream”: Listen
On November 11, Actress will release a new EP, Dummy Corporation, via Ninja Tune. The title track of the EP is 19 minutes long, and the new single “Dream” runs nine minutes and 20 seconds. Take a listen below. Dummy Corporation follows Actress’ 2020 album Karma & Desire,...
‘Welcome home:’ Dwayne Johnson appears to announce huge superhero return in Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson appeares to have revealed a massive Black Adam spoiler at the film’s premiere.The actor’s standalone film as the DC vllain will be released later this month. He stars in the film alongside Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan.It seems like another actor will show up in the film – one who would be very recognisable to DC fans.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Ahead of the screening, Johnson was asked about the rumours that Henry Cavill will reprise the role of Superman in Black Adam. He told Entertainment Tonight: “Well, here’s what I...
Tracks Of The Week: new music from Larkin Poe, Måneskin and more
Incoming excitement from The Cold Stares, All Them Witches, Bernie Tormé and other unruly ambassadors of rock
Blink-182 reuniting with Tom DeLonge for new music and tour
Blink-182 is coming to a city near you.
Aria awards 2022: Rüfüs Du Sol and Amyl and the Sniffers among top nominees
Dance group leads with seven nominations, with Flume, the Kid Laroi, Baker Boy and Vance Joy also winning multiple nods
Nina Hagen Announces New Album Unity, Shares “16 Tons” Video: Watch
German punk icon Nina Hagen has announced her first new album in 11 years. It’s called Unity and it’s due out December 9 via Grönland. She’s shared the lead single, “16 Tons,” alongside a music video directed by Sebastian Vogt. Check it out below.
Look: Mamamoo release new EP, 'Illella' music video
K-pop stars Mamamoo released the EP "Mic On" and a music video for the song "Illella."
NME
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release new album ‘Laminated Denim’, announce 2023 Europe and UK tour
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released new album ‘Laminated Denim’, the second of three the ultra-prolific psych-rockers will share in October. The album was released on Wednesday (October 12), and consists of two tracks – ‘The Land Before Timeland’ and ‘Hypertension’ – both of which are exactly 15 minutes in length. ‘Laminated Denim’ serves as a spiritual successor to earlier album ‘Made In Timeland’ (which its title is an anagram of), which was released physically in March of this year before arriving digitally yesterday alongside ‘Laminated Denim’.
Billboard
Manuel Turizo’s ‘La Bachata’ No. 1 on Billboard Argentina Hot 100 Chart for a Fifth Week
Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” spends a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart (dated Oct. 8). With a fifth week at No. 1, “La Bachata” ties with Tini’s “La Triple A” and Paulo Londra’s “Plan A” for the third-most weeks atop the tally in 2022. (“Entre Nosotros” by Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, Nicki Nicole and Maria Becerra still leads with a nine-week domination this year. Meanwhile Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” ranks second with eight weeks in charge.)
Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album
Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
