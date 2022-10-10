ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football: Swapping Brian Kelly for Matt Rhule not in the cards yet

LSU football has gotten off to a decent 4-2 start this season. Although the Tigers have dropped games to opponents that fans aren’t used to losing to—Florida State and Tennessee—they also have a quality win over Mississippi State. It’s undoubtedly a rebuilding year for this program. Everybody who follows the Bayou Bengals knew this coming into the season. Yet, some have still called for Brian Kelly’s head throughout his first six games in charge.
Dee Williams giving Vols special teams spark

Asking a newcomer — even a junior college signee — to catch a punt as a visitor in LSU’s Tiger Stadium for the first touch of his major-college career is a big ask. That’s what Tennessee asked Dee Williams to do last weekend, though. After missing...
What Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about Ole Miss

No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts the Auburn Tigers(3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Here's what Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about the Rebels at his weekly press conference... HARSIN: “We’ll jump right into Ole Miss. They’re...
Oxford, MS
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
LSU staring down more personnel changes against Florida

LSU will be preparing for Florida with knowledge that once again there figures to be some different lineup combinations on both sides of the field. Most of the changes are coming out of necessity, starting with the injuries to offensive linemen Will Campbell and Garrett Dellinger. Campbell, who missed Saturday’s game after an “episode” on Friday walkthroughs forced him to be rushed to the hospital.
By The Numbers: Ole Miss men's hoops production returning, leaving and coming in through the portal

The 2022-2023 Ole Miss men's basketball team have six players who were part of a previous Rebel campaign that finished 13-19 overall, 4-14 in conference play. At season's end, the Rebels lost six players to the NCAA transfer portal, most notably Luis Rodriguez to UNLV and hometown product Jarkel Joiner to NC State. Along with a top-30 recruiting class head coach Kermit Davis and company brought in, the Rebels also welcomed four from the portal, all of them with strong defensive tendencies.
Son of former NFL QB arrested in fatal hit and run in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge police have arrested the son of a former NFL player in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened late Saturday night. Lt. Don Coppola says the suspect is charged with felony hit-and-run driving. “Baton Rouge police traffic homicide investigators arrested Walter Brister the fourth, 21 year old of...
Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals

Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
East St. John continues undefeated streak

RESERVE — It’s been a bounce-back year for East St. John, a 6-0 team that has regained momentum in the year since Hurricane Ida. The Wildcats were cheered on by generations of East St. John alumni last Friday night as they took down H.L. Bourgeois 59-7. This week, Central Lafourche (1-5) will travel to Joe Keller Stadium to challenge the E’s undefeated record.
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Southern University mourns long-time administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
