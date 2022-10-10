Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly Announces Wednesday Update On LSU Player Who Was Hospitalized
LSU football coach Brian Kelly shared some positive news Wednesday. On the SEC coaches' teleconference, Kelly revealed that offensive lineman Will Campbell is expected to return to the field when the Tigers travel to Florida this week. Campbell missed last week's game after he was hospitalized for ...
deathvalleyvoice.com
LSU football: Swapping Brian Kelly for Matt Rhule not in the cards yet
LSU football has gotten off to a decent 4-2 start this season. Although the Tigers have dropped games to opponents that fans aren’t used to losing to—Florida State and Tennessee—they also have a quality win over Mississippi State. It’s undoubtedly a rebuilding year for this program. Everybody who follows the Bayou Bengals knew this coming into the season. Yet, some have still called for Brian Kelly’s head throughout his first six games in charge.
Dee Williams giving Vols special teams spark
Asking a newcomer — even a junior college signee — to catch a punt as a visitor in LSU’s Tiger Stadium for the first touch of his major-college career is a big ask. That’s what Tennessee asked Dee Williams to do last weekend, though. After missing...
What Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about Ole Miss
No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts the Auburn Tigers(3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Here's what Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about the Rebels at his weekly press conference... HARSIN: “We’ll jump right into Ole Miss. They’re...
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
LSU staring down more personnel changes against Florida
LSU will be preparing for Florida with knowledge that once again there figures to be some different lineup combinations on both sides of the field. Most of the changes are coming out of necessity, starting with the injuries to offensive linemen Will Campbell and Garrett Dellinger. Campbell, who missed Saturday’s game after an “episode” on Friday walkthroughs forced him to be rushed to the hospital.
By The Numbers: Ole Miss men's hoops production returning, leaving and coming in through the portal
The 2022-2023 Ole Miss men's basketball team have six players who were part of a previous Rebel campaign that finished 13-19 overall, 4-14 in conference play. At season's end, the Rebels lost six players to the NCAA transfer portal, most notably Luis Rodriguez to UNLV and hometown product Jarkel Joiner to NC State. Along with a top-30 recruiting class head coach Kermit Davis and company brought in, the Rebels also welcomed four from the portal, all of them with strong defensive tendencies.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Son of former NFL QB arrested in fatal hit and run in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge police have arrested the son of a former NFL player in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened late Saturday night. Lt. Don Coppola says the suspect is charged with felony hit-and-run driving. “Baton Rouge police traffic homicide investigators arrested Walter Brister the fourth, 21 year old of...
Highlights: Louisiana at Marshall
Highlights from the game between the Louisana Ragin Cajuns and the Marshall Thundering Herd on Wednesday, October 12th.
Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals
Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
wbrz.com
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
mediafeed.org
Louisiana State University will cost you this much
Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
L'Observateur
East St. John continues undefeated streak
RESERVE — It’s been a bounce-back year for East St. John, a 6-0 team that has regained momentum in the year since Hurricane Ida. The Wildcats were cheered on by generations of East St. John alumni last Friday night as they took down H.L. Bourgeois 59-7. This week, Central Lafourche (1-5) will travel to Joe Keller Stadium to challenge the E’s undefeated record.
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
WAFB.com
Experts warn parents about social media dangers amid arrest involving former LSU Foundation employee
Two injured in shooting on I-10 near Dalrymple Dr. 2 Jags named SWAC Players of the Week as Southern prepares to host Alcorn State. Two Southern football players earned SWAC weekly honors thanks to their efforts in the win at Prairie View on Saturday, Oct. 8. People with La. marijuana...
brproud.com
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
247Sports
