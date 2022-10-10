Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Oct. 10, 2022
Alumni gather at old Northeast High School to honor 1970 student activism. A group of alumni from the former Northeast High School in Oklahoma City returned to their alma mater this weekend to remember their old school and the activism many engaged in more than 50 years ago. '70s music...
okstate.edu
Oklahoma State University releases new strategy to become preeminent land-grant university
Media Contact: Mack Burke | Associate Director of Media Relations | 405-744-5540 | news@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University has unveiled a visionary new strategy to become the nation’s preeminent land-grant institution. OSU President Kayse Shrum and Senior Vice President of Operations Jerome Loughridge unveiled the plan during a virtual presentation...
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
KOCO
Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district
NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
KOCO
Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State Senate District 22
It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state Senate race for District 22, which covers the northwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 22nd Senate District.
Proposed rule could let OKC take down abandoned & dilapidated signs
After complaints of decaying, faded and broken down signs seen outside Oklahoma City businesses and along metro streets, the city is now taking steps to spruce things up.
pdjnews.com
UCO’s Department of Engineering/Physics
The University of Central Oklahoma’s Department of Engineering and Physics has elevated its designation to the School of Engineering, reflecting the school’s overall growth, quality and broad range of STEM-focused programs. The school is home to four accredited engineering programs including biomedical engineering, electrical engineering, engineering physics and mechanical engineering. “The…
KOCO
Oklahoma City police and faith-based groups join forces for community events
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department teamed up with faith-based organizations to strengthen relationships within the community. The National Faith and Blue event included weekend activities that helped residents get to know the police officers serving the community. During Sunday's event at Brookwood Baptist Church, families got...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
Former Del City church payroll administrator pleads guilty to embezzling over $450k
In total, Bralley defrauded the church out of approximately $451,17.54 and “did not repay St. Paul for the unauthorized purchases and transfers,” according to court documents.
Worst Vacation Ever? Oklahoma’s Nightmare Free Market Museum.
What is the worst destination your parents dragged you to as a child? Was it some national monument that bored you to no end? Was it out into a mosquito infested wilderness in the heat of the summer away from your friends?. Did you ever make it to Oklahoma City's...
Man shot to death at Oklahoma City motel identified
Officials have identified the man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City motel.
KFOR
‘Taste of the Philippines’ event brings traditional flavors to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A unique event that will have your taste buds bursting with flavor is coming to Oklahoma City. The Philippine American Civic Organization of Oklahoma is hosting the Taste of the Philippines event for the first time in two years. The event will be held on...
news9.com
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
readfrontier.org
Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor
Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
Oklahoma City makes list of “Best Cities to Find a Starter Home”
For families across the country, it seems like finding a home to purchase just keeps getting more difficult.
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
fox4news.com
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7 for violating parole. She wasn’t allowed to leave the state.
OKC neighbors still waiting for relief more than two years after neighborhood flood
A metro neighborhood remains locked in a court battle against a local developer, after runoff from a new housing project caused thousands of dollars in damage.
