ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Henry Cavill on why he returned as Sherlock in Enola Holmes 2

By Jamie Graham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UO4RB_0iTRuMKh00

Although Enola Holmes was centered on the unsung hero of the Holmes family, there was still plenty of online discussion about her famous brother, Sherlock, when the movie initially hit Netflix. Played by Henry Cavill, the detective had a more minimal role than we're often used to when it comes to Sherlock on screen, though that will be expanded in the upcoming sequel.

Before Enola Holmes 2 was set in stone, there was some question over whether Cavill would return to the role. He had enjoyed co-star Millie Bobby Brown's "professionalism" and "fantastic energy" on the first film, but that alone would not be enough to make him return.

"It's important to get things right," he tells Total Film while discussing Enola Holmes 2, which features on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine . "It's important to make sure the tone of things is not lost in the potential excitement of franchises and universes."

Of course, Cavill was won over by the project and is back to help solve another case. This time, the central mystery takes in missing government funds, vanished documents, bribery, extortion, and lives lost to heartless greed. It manages to be brain-teasingly complex while barrelling along at a breathless clip.

"Sherlock enjoys it enormously, much as it frustrates him and he's scuppered by trying to work out who on Earth it is," chuckles Cavill. "I think part of him enjoys actually being genuinely challenged. It isn't boring. He's on the back foot, and against the ropes."

There's also the question of whether Sherlock could return for another Enola Holmes sequel in the future. Brown says that she would be keen for another round with Enola, and Cavill's the same, though he chooses his words carefully while discussing the idea of expanding the franchise.

"It's always so difficult to tell where things are going, and what will happen," he says. "I have experience with franchises going places, and going quiet, and other franchises popping up and becoming exciting. It's all about the decision-making up top, and everything else that goes with it. I'm merely the hired work.

"But it would be very exciting to continue playing the character, and to continue working with Millie. But that's in the hands of the gods, as they say. I'll be waiting in the wings for the opportunity."

Enola Holmes 2 streams on Netflix from November 4. For much more on the film, including exclusive interviews with Brown, Cavill, Susan Wokoma, and Harry Bradbeer, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits stands (and digital devices) this Thursday, October 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CoXVH_0iTRuMKh00

(Image credit: Netflix/Total Film)

And if you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? You’ll have it delivered to your door before it’s in shops, you’ll save money on the cover price, and you’ll get exclusive subscriber-only covers. Plus, with the current offer you can get a free pair of EarFun headphones worth £55. Head to MagazinesDirect to find out more (Ts and Cs apply).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAM06_0iTRuMKh00

(Image credit: Total Film)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
GamesRadar

New The Crown season 5 images offer up first looks at Prince Harry, Prince William, and more

Netflix has released new photos from The Crown season 5, giving us a first look at the new cast of royals. Taking place in the 1990s, the historical drama's fifth season will focus mainly on the dissolution of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage and in the former's tragic death. Prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair will appear, too, as we see the Queen's reign move into the 21st Century after her 'annus horribilis' in 1992. We also may see Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's divorce, as well as Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Film Star#Total Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar

She-Hulk finale review: "Even Deadpool is going to find this hard to top"

Warning: Spoilers for She-Hulk episode 9 ahead – turn back now if you have not seen the latest episode of the MCU show.For the first 10 minutes of 'Whose Show is This?', you might be forgiven for thinking She-Hulk has lost its sense of humor. The previous eight episodes have (to mixed results) built up Jen as a funny, charming presence that was more likely to break the...
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Honored Chadwick Boseman With White Costumes From Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter

To Ruth E. Carter, the color white in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was “very specific and meaningful” for the costume design. White not only connects “us to tradition in Africa,” Carter explained, it also pays tribute to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter told Variety on Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year Gala. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy