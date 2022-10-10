Henry Cavill on why he returned as Sherlock in Enola Holmes 2

Although Enola Holmes was centered on the unsung hero of the Holmes family, there was still plenty of online discussion about her famous brother, Sherlock, when the movie initially hit Netflix. Played by Henry Cavill, the detective had a more minimal role than we're often used to when it comes to Sherlock on screen, though that will be expanded in the upcoming sequel.

Before Enola Holmes 2 was set in stone, there was some question over whether Cavill would return to the role. He had enjoyed co-star Millie Bobby Brown's "professionalism" and "fantastic energy" on the first film, but that alone would not be enough to make him return.

"It's important to get things right," he tells Total Film while discussing Enola Holmes 2, which features on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine . "It's important to make sure the tone of things is not lost in the potential excitement of franchises and universes."

Of course, Cavill was won over by the project and is back to help solve another case. This time, the central mystery takes in missing government funds, vanished documents, bribery, extortion, and lives lost to heartless greed. It manages to be brain-teasingly complex while barrelling along at a breathless clip.

"Sherlock enjoys it enormously, much as it frustrates him and he's scuppered by trying to work out who on Earth it is," chuckles Cavill. "I think part of him enjoys actually being genuinely challenged. It isn't boring. He's on the back foot, and against the ropes."

There's also the question of whether Sherlock could return for another Enola Holmes sequel in the future. Brown says that she would be keen for another round with Enola, and Cavill's the same, though he chooses his words carefully while discussing the idea of expanding the franchise.

"It's always so difficult to tell where things are going, and what will happen," he says. "I have experience with franchises going places, and going quiet, and other franchises popping up and becoming exciting. It's all about the decision-making up top, and everything else that goes with it. I'm merely the hired work.

"But it would be very exciting to continue playing the character, and to continue working with Millie. But that's in the hands of the gods, as they say. I'll be waiting in the wings for the opportunity."

Enola Holmes 2 streams on Netflix from November 4. For much more on the film, including exclusive interviews with Brown, Cavill, Susan Wokoma, and Harry Bradbeer, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits stands (and digital devices) this Thursday, October 13.

