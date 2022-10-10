ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule

Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line

Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz

A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles

From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
California Coastal Commission Considering New Desalination Plant in Orange County

The California Coastal Commission is set to vote Thursday on a proposed desalination plant in South Orange County at Doheny State Beach, but some campers oppose the idea. There are 122 camping sites at Doheny State Beach, so popular campers tell NBC4 they have to make reservations six months in advance. This is also where the South Coast Water District wants to build four underground wells for a new desalination plant.
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
