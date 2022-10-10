Read full article on original website
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Political corruption takes center stage of LA Mayoral, Sheriff’s race
Los Angeles County residents will open their mailboxes this week and inside will be their highly coveted ballot to elect a new Los Angeles Mayor and decide whether to re-elect Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to another four-year term. 2UrbanGirls encourages a “yes” vote for Rick Caruso and Alex...
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule
Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line
Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz
A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
Mom and baby hit by teen driver flee LA, Gascon's policies: 'Good citizens are being punished'
The California mother who was hit by a car while walking her baby in a stroller last summer said she has left Los Angeles because the policies of liberal Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon made her fear for her family’s safety. “The state of L.A. is very...
In yet another ethics violation, councilmember and controller candidate Koretz apparently knowingly violated city laws.
In 2017, a former senior employee of Councilmember Paul Koretz, Shawn Bayliss, lobbied Koretz for favors while seemingly prohibited from doing so by city ethics laws. Koretz potentially violated Section 706 of the LA City Charter when he aided and abetted Bayliss in these apparently illegal lobbying activities. Bayliss worked...
Why A Property Worth Millions Was Returned To The Tongva Tribe
And what it says about the 'Land Back' movement. “This is our one home. There is no other homeland or mother country. That means everything to us.”
Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LA Council Meeting Canceled as Embattled Members Rebuff Resignation Calls
Activists vowing to shut down Los Angeles City Council meetings until three members caught participating in a racially charged conversation about redistricting resign their seats won a battle Wednesday when the council was forced to cancel its regular session due to the vocal protesters.
Word on the Streets: LA County Fed may already have a new replacement
The Statesman is hearing the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor is moving swiftly to appoint a replacement for Ron Herrera who had to step down due to his involvement in obliterating the Los Angeles City Council. We are hearing, and this has yet to be confirmed by way of...
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
Celebrities In LA Facing Stiff Penalty Due To Overuse Of Water And It’s Worse Than A Fine
Los Angeles residents are no strangers to droughts, but the city is currently going through a historic one. LA citizens are being urged to restrict their water use—and for some celebrity citizens, extreme measures are being taken. Here’s how LA County officials are keeping the stars’ water use under control.
Man Shot at 7-Eleven in Baldwin Hills
A man was shot in Baldwin Hills and police Wednesday are investigating it as a gang-related shooting.
California Coastal Commission Considering New Desalination Plant in Orange County
The California Coastal Commission is set to vote Thursday on a proposed desalination plant in South Orange County at Doheny State Beach, but some campers oppose the idea. There are 122 camping sites at Doheny State Beach, so popular campers tell NBC4 they have to make reservations six months in advance. This is also where the South Coast Water District wants to build four underground wells for a new desalination plant.
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online
News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
