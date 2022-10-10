Derby, Conn. – The Fordham women's rowing squad opened its 2022-2023 season last weekend at the Head of the Housatonic at Indian Well State Park. The Rams entered multiple entries in the Varsity 8 and Varsity 4 races. In the Varsity 8 race, the Fordham A shell placed 17th in 17:14.9, while the B boat was 25th in 18:36.9. The Fordham C entry was right behind the B boat, taking 26th in 18:56.2, while the Fordham D shell took 28th in 19:16.0.

