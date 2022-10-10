Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer Begins Stretch Run Against Davidson & VCU
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 12, 2022) – Following a setback against La Salle, the Fordham women's soccer team hits the stretch run in Atlantic 10 play this week with matches at Davidson on Wednesday and then at home on Sunday versus VCU for Senior Day. Fordham (4-8-1, 3-2-1...
Nicolas Grabarz Named A-10 Rookie of the Week
Newport News, Va. – (October 11, 2022) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced the league's cross country weekly awards on Tuesday afternoon. Among the honorees was Fordham freshman Nicolas Grabarz (Washington D.C.), who received Men's Rookie of the Week honors. He is the second Ram freshman to earn...
Rowing Opens Season at Head of the Housatonic
Derby, Conn. – The Fordham women's rowing squad opened its 2022-2023 season last weekend at the Head of the Housatonic at Indian Well State Park. The Rams entered multiple entries in the Varsity 8 and Varsity 4 races. In the Varsity 8 race, the Fordham A shell placed 17th in 17:14.9, while the B boat was 25th in 18:36.9. The Fordham C entry was right behind the B boat, taking 26th in 18:56.2, while the Fordham D shell took 28th in 19:16.0.
Lipski, Talabong Earn Atlantic 10 Weekly Honors
Newport News, Va. – Fordham volleyball picked up two weekly Atlantic 10 accolades on Monday as senior libero Mallory Lipski was named the league's Defensive Player of the Week and freshman outside hitter Zoe Talabong earned Co-Rookie of the Week honors. Lipski, who broke the program three-set digs record...
Ed Kull Participates in Women’s Empowerment Panel
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham University Director of Athletics Ed Kull was featured in Women's Empowerment panel, moderated by Rising Coaches DEI Alliance VP of Women's Basketball Kym Hampton, on Monday night. The panel also featured Anita Howard of Georgia Southern, Agent, attorney and executive Felicia Hall Allen, and Gigi...
Fordham Athletics Partners with Dedication To Community
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham Athletics announced today that it is forming a partnership for the 2022-2023 academic year with Dedication to Community (D2C), a national non-profit that educates and empowers communities on diversity, belonging, and equity. This program will help all Fordham student-athletes and athletic staff create and implement an extensive awareness and action program.
