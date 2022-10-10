Read full article on original website
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've...
WILX-TV
Dolphins Hope To Get Their Quarterback Soon
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity. He will not play Sunday against the Vikings. Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol since Sept. 29 when he took a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. Tagovailoa hadn’t practiced since then. He took hard hits in successive games, and the NFL’s concussion protocol was subsequently changed to address the symptoms he had during a loss to the Bills. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start Sunday against the Vikings as Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater advance through the concussion protocol.
Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions from loss at Jets
Teddy Bridgewater played only one snap for the Dolphins in a 40-17 loss at the Jets on Sunday. Rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson played 66. Thompson's NFL debut went about as one might expect, finishing with a passer rating of 58.4. It will be interesting to see if and when Tua...
Dolphins planning to start Skylar Thompson in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Mike McDaniel. Thompson is expected to start on Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) still in the NFL's protocols. If Bridgewater is cleared from protocols this weekend, he is expected to back up Thompson. In Week 5, Thompson completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 166 yards and 1 interception. The Dolphins are optimistic that Tyreek Hill (foot) will be available, providing Thompson will an elite option at wide receiver, alongside Jaylen Waddle.
Tua Tagovailoa injury: Dolphins QB returning to practice after concussion (report)
Less than two weeks after he was hospitalized following a severe concussion, Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly returning to the practice field. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins quarterback is set to practice Wednesday, but is highly unlikely to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. As Pelissero notes, this represents a big step forward for Tagovailoa as he works his way back from injury, allowing him a week of normal practice before he’s fully ready to return to the field.
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be inactive Week 6 for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa is returning to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a scary concussion in Week 4, but he will remain out for at least one more game. McDaniel also said that Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup on Sunday if he clears the concussion protocol, so Skylar Thompson is set up to make his first career start. The seventh-round rookie represents a downgrade for Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle in Week 6.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice for the first time since being carted off the field with a concussion last month but will NOT play against the Vikings on Sunday as team continues to evaluate his timeline
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in a game in Cincinnati on September 29. Tagovailoa is not expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but his return is an encouraging sign, both for him, and for a team that lost another passer, backup Teddy Bridgewater, to a concussion in Miami's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets (3-2) on Sunday.
Dolphins injury report: 18 players listed ahead of Vikings game
After a blowout loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami listed 18 players on their first injury report of the week. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion/pectoral),...
The State of the Vikings: Week 6
This is Episode 140 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the Vikings with Dustin Baker — five games into the 2022 season. Particularly, the win over Chicago and a preview of Miami are...
4 players on the Vikings injury report: Andrew Booth Jr. isn't
The Minnesota Vikings had their first practice of the week on Wednesday leading up to their clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. That first practice came with news that the Dolphins would likely be starting rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson with both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in the concussion protocol.
