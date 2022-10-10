Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Psychology student deep cleans homes for people in unlivable situations to help their mental health
Have you ever noticed a very palpable shift in your mood after a long-overdue home cleaning or decluttering session? That's because there is a direct correlation between mental health and neat and tidy living spaces. No one knows this better than Brogan Ingram, a psychology student who has been offering free home deep cleaning services to people in unlivable conditions so as to help them feel better and get their lives back on track. Ingram—who goes by @nottheworstcleaner on TikTok—has gained more than 4.2 million followers on the platform since she started the account two years ago, sharing how she salvages uninhabitable living conditions and otherwise toxic environments and turns them back into homes fit for families.
World Mental Health Day | How mental health conversations becoming easier
UofL Health held a discussion Monday trying to destigmatize mental health issues and bring awareness to just how important it is to live a happy and fulfilling life. The company said there has been a positive trend lately – mental health conversations are not as hard as they used to be, and more people are understanding of the issues people face.
Santa Clarita Radio
Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them
Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
Elle
Mental Health. Empowerment. Community.
Put simply, mental health is health. But for women and girls—especially those from marginalized communities—it’s an aspect of human health that continues to be underfunded and undervalued. For this year’s Global Mental Health Day on October 10th, the kate spade new york Social Impact Council is raising awareness of the importance between female empowerment and mental health—two issues that have historically been seen as separate, but are in fact very interconnected. The Council is an inspiring lineup of women activists, each with unique backgrounds, who are focused on initiatives that work toward one overarching belief: Good mental health is a fundamental right, and is now more than important than ever.
ems1.com
'We need help today': EMS providers share woes at Pa. House panel hearing
GROVE CITY, Pa. — When Doug Dick asked emergency medical service workers to stand while he testified about the EMS crisis, nearly everyone in the crowd got to their feet. "How many of you would be willing to join their ranks today? To go out there and do the things they do and see the things they see, day in and day out for complete strangers?" he asked.
ems1.com
Supervisory Park Ranger Emergency Services (EMS RESCUE)
This position functions as an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Operation Supervisor and has the responsibility of supervising emergency medical technicians based on Ellis Island, Liberty Island, and screening sites ,as well as managing the Park-wide EMS operations/rescue and safety operations. Other responsibilities include both short an long range planning related to quality assurance, improvement, and training of EMS personnel. In addition the incumbent performs a provider and leadership role in a variety of emergency operations, and in the clinical setting.
ems1.com
Over 40% of 911 response incidents involve geriatric population, a new report shows along with other prehospital insights to the 65+ age group
LAKEVILLE, Minnesota - ImageTrend, Inc. released the latest report as part of the company’s Collaborate™ research initiative. Volume 2, Issue 1 of the Collaborate Short Report looks at almost 18 million prehospital patient encounters to deliver quick and comprehensive insights to Prehospital Incidents in the Geriatric Population from January 2019 to June 2022.
ems1.com
The search for the next big EMS speaker
EMS1 reports annually from the EMS World Expo conference, offering takeaways from educational sessions, product announcements and updates from the Expo floor. Catch our coverage here. This episode of EMS One-Stop with Rob Lawrence is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance...
ems1.com
Union: EMS lieutenants are only FDNY supervisors who ride alone, adding to danger
Vincent Variale, president of the Uniformed EMS Officers Union Local 3621, says Capt. Alison Russo might still be alive if someone had been with her. FDNY EMS Capt. Alison Russo, 61, was a 9/11 first responder and 24-year veteran of the department. She served at FDNY EMS Station 49. Russo also served with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad for 30 years. She was stabbed to death on Sept. 29 while on duty. Read more about her life, her tragic death and EMS provider safety.
ems1.com
EMS World Expo Quick Take: The distributive power of EMS
ORLANDO, Fla. — After an in-person COVID conference hiatus, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, chiefs and medical directors reconnected at EMS World Expo in Orlando. After a number of award presentations and recognition to the many providers from within and outside the state who responded to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian on southern Florida, the keynote speakers took the stage.
