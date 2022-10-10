Read full article on original website
Minority parents to IPS leaders: Address equity gaps before vote on ‘Rebuilding Stronger’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of 19 Indianapolis Public School’s parents, grandparents, guardians and teachers wrote a letter to the IPS district wanting the board to address equity gaps for Black and brown students before they vote on the “Rebuilding Stronger” proposal. After nearly two years...
Indianapolis Recorder
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison — if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women’s Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state — which owns the property — is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
wfyi.org
IPS could seek property-tax referendum for ‘Rebuilding Stronger’ overhaul plan
Indianapolis Public Schools may ask voters to approve a property tax increase if a plan to overhaul the district is approved next month. District leaders have so far declined to discuss the cost of the significant proposal or how they will fund plans that include constructing two new elementary school buildings and improving 14 school facilities. That’s in addition to closing seven elementary schools, reopening two shuttered high school buildings and creating middle schools as part of a grade configuration change.
wbaa.org
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during the pandemic, according to report
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
Current Publishing
Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January
Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
WISH-TV
John Weschler, CEO of Spokenote
John Weschler is one of Indiana’s most impactful and respected entrepreneurs—and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. John joins us to talk about how his military service prepared him for his career, why Indianapolis is respected as a tech hub, and his new video venture—Spokenote.
indiana.edu
Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington Faculty Member Receives Grant to Study and Reduce Opioid Deaths in Black Indianapolis Neighborhoods
Dong-Chul Seo, professor in the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington (SPH-B) Department of Applied Health Science, has received $1.7 million from the Department of Health and Human Services to examine how structural racism in Black Indianapolis communities is related to stigmatization and deaths from opioid use. Dr. Seo's study, referred to as "MACRO-B," stands for "Multi-Sector and Multi-Level Community-Driven Approaches to Remove Structural Racism and Overdose Deaths in Black Indianapolis Communities."
'It's extremely important': Tracing Black roots with African American genealogy
Indianapolis resident Colleen Heeter has always been interested in genealogy — the study of families. She loves finding family members she never knew she had.
Indianapolis Recorder
Christian Churches Together meets in Indianapolis for annual forum
Christian churches and organizations gathered in Indianapolis for their yearly Christian Churches Together Forum from Oct. 4-7. The forum began with a prayer and keynote speech by Adelle Banks from Religion News Service. The topic of this year’s forum was “Who does Jesus call our Christian churches to be in a polarized society?”
wrtv.com
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
wbaa.org
These are the most common mistakes election boards see on mail-in ballot applications, at the polls
As elections approach, local officials are urging individuals to be vigilant when filling out ballots and applications for mail-in ballots. In Indiana, not everyone is eligible for vote-by-mail. They must fall under one of 12 acceptable categories:. I have a specific, reasonable expectation of being absent from the county on...
WISH-TV
LiftOff Creamery awarded by Indianapolis mayor as certified vendor of the month
The owner of LiftOff Creamery has recently been awarded a certificate from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the city’s Office of Minority & Women Business Development as the city’s very first Vendor of the Month. The local aviation-themed ice-cream parlor offers ice cream, desserts and shaved ice in...
Vocal group of Boone County residents against proposed development project
On Monday night, a meeting was held at the Boone County Fairgrounds where the group updated the community on what they had learned about the proposed research and innovation park
carmelmonthlymagazine.com
New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind
If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
Fox 59
Noblesville passes 2023 budget, maintains property tax rate
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Common Council approved the city’s 2023 budget plan during a meeting Tuesday night. The 2023 budget totals $105 million and includes $9.1 million in one time spending. The approved plan is 13.6% larger than the 2022 budget. The increase from the 2022 budget...
Where to find seasonal jobs, what companies are offering
INDIANAPOLIS — Stores and warehouses are gearing up for holiday spending. Chris Jordan at Cabela's in Noblesville said when everyone comes in to see Santa, they also shop. And, more shoppers means they need more help. "We're looking for about another 20 people," Jordan said. As for the positions,...
New tenant announced for site of former Taps and Dolls bar downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving downtown, into the site that was once home to Taps and Dolls. Taps and Dolls officially shut its doors in late August, just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal. But a new...
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers Council approves food and drink tax, property tax cut
The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a 1% food and beverage tax to help fund a $170 million events center at Fishers District and a 2023 budget that includes a property tax decrease. The council unanimously approved a new $144.5 million budget that Mayor Scott Fadness said will...
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health hospitals closing outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville will close their outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics for good on Saturday. Franciscan says the number of symptomatic individuals seeking tests at both hospital locations has “remained significantly low” in recent months. People will still be able to...
WISH-TV
Where to vote early in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will begin Wednesday in Hamilton County at two locations in Noblesville. The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.
