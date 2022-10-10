ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Recorder

The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison — if they can get the state to listen

The Indiana Women’s Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state — which owns the property — is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

IPS could seek property-tax referendum for ‘Rebuilding Stronger’ overhaul plan

Indianapolis Public Schools may ask voters to approve a property tax increase if a plan to overhaul the district is approved next month. District leaders have so far declined to discuss the cost of the significant proposal or how they will fund plans that include constructing two new elementary school buildings and improving 14 school facilities. That’s in addition to closing seven elementary schools, reopening two shuttered high school buildings and creating middle schools as part of a grade configuration change.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbaa.org

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during the pandemic, according to report

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January

Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

John Weschler, CEO of Spokenote

John Weschler is one of Indiana’s most impactful and respected entrepreneurs—and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. John joins us to talk about how his military service prepared him for his career, why Indianapolis is respected as a tech hub, and his new video venture—Spokenote.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indiana.edu

Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington Faculty Member Receives Grant to Study and Reduce Opioid Deaths in Black Indianapolis Neighborhoods

Dong-Chul Seo, professor in the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington (SPH-B) Department of Applied Health Science, has received $1.7 million from the Department of Health and Human Services to examine how structural racism in Black Indianapolis communities is related to stigmatization and deaths from opioid use. Dr. Seo's study, referred to as "MACRO-B," stands for "Multi-Sector and Multi-Level Community-Driven Approaches to Remove Structural Racism and Overdose Deaths in Black Indianapolis Communities."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Person
Joe Biden
Indianapolis Recorder

Christian Churches Together meets in Indianapolis for annual forum

Christian churches and organizations gathered in Indianapolis for their yearly Christian Churches Together Forum from Oct. 4-7. The forum began with a prayer and keynote speech by Adelle Banks from Religion News Service. The topic of this year’s forum was “Who does Jesus call our Christian churches to be in a polarized society?”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
carmelmonthlymagazine.com

New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind

If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Noblesville passes 2023 budget, maintains property tax rate

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Common Council approved the city’s 2023 budget plan during a meeting Tuesday night. The 2023 budget totals $105 million and includes $9.1 million in one time spending. The approved plan is 13.6% larger than the 2022 budget. The increase from the 2022 budget...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Where to find seasonal jobs, what companies are offering

INDIANAPOLIS — Stores and warehouses are gearing up for holiday spending. Chris Jordan at Cabela's in Noblesville said when everyone comes in to see Santa, they also shop. And, more shoppers means they need more help. "We're looking for about another 20 people," Jordan said. As for the positions,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fishers Council approves food and drink tax, property tax cut

The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a 1% food and beverage tax to help fund a $170 million events center at Fishers District and a 2023 budget that includes a property tax decrease. The council unanimously approved a new $144.5 million budget that Mayor Scott Fadness said will...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Where to vote early in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will begin Wednesday in Hamilton County at two locations in Noblesville. The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

