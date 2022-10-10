Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Top UFC fighter trashes Ronda Rousey for making suicide ‘cool’ — ‘She’s everything that’s wrong with the world’
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made a special appearance on the Ellen show back in early 2016 and revealed to host Ellen Degeneres that losing her 135-pound strap in a technical knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 left “Rowdy” with suicidal thoughts. “To...
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280
Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
Islam Makhachev not scared of Charles Oliveira's jiu-jitsu: 'I'm going to knock him down and try to finish him'
Islam Makhachev is confident wherever the fight goes against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) meets Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) for the vacant lightweight title in the UFC 280 headliner on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. In Oliveira, Makhachev faces the promotion’s all-time leader in submission wins and...
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski: ‘We’re locked in as the backup fighter’ for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski has gotten his wish. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin has expressed interest in a chance at capturing Lightweight gold since before his most recent victory in July 2022. Now, he’ll get as close to fighting for the 155-pound strap as he ever has. Volkanovski...
MMAmania.com
Video: Aljamain Sterling has surprise encounter with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280 — ‘Trilogy’
UFC 280 is expected to be a big night for the bantamweight division. Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his 135-pound strap against former kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former champion and “Funk Master’s” longtime rival, Petr Yan, will look to rid the weight class of “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
MMAmania.com
Lion king Charles Oliveira subs frisky feline in dangerous stunt ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is currently in Dubai preparing for his upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Oliveira appears to be making the most of his trip,...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Stunning KO With Running Flying Knee
MMA fighter Manolo Zecchini launched himself knee-first into Abou Tounkara’s face to get the win at Venator 12. Featherweights Zecchini and Tounkara faced off on the main card of the event on Saturday in Montecatini Terme, Italy. The pressure to get the win was surely on Tounkara, who was making his Venator FC debut and looking to avoid going on a three-fight losing streak.
mmanews.com
Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones’s Next Fight Is Automatically His Biggest
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones can return to fight anyone, and it will be a huge occasion. Sonnen and Jones certainly have their history, having coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter and fought for the light heavyweight title, not to mention the semi-regular spats that they go through on social media.
MMAmania.com
LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers
Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
mmanews.com
Dillashaw Theorizes Why Sterling Keeps Discussing PEDs
UFC bantamweight contender TJ Dillashaw believes there’s a reason why divisional king and upcoming opponent Aljamain Sterling continues to berate his past drug infraction. Next weekend at UFC 280, former two-time champion Dillashaw will look to dethrone Sterling in the Abu Dhabi-held pay-per-view’s co-main event. For the challenger, the October 22 card will represent the chance for him to regain the gold that he didn’t lose inside the Octagon.
Sean O’Malley Recalls Meeting Shaquille O’Neal And Other Celebrities: ‘He Just Seems Like He Hurts’
Sean O’Malley has been among the stars since he landed in Abu Dhabi. The bantamweight fighter is in town for his UFC 280 fight against Petr Yan, which takes place on Oct. 22. Though, prepping for the former champ hasn’t been everything that O’Malley has done while he’s in the UAE.
mmanews.com
Chris Eubank Jr Offers To Pay For Conor Benn Fan Tattoo Removal
Just because you are a fan of Conor Benn does not mean Chris Eubank Jr. is unwilling to help you out. Both the boxing and general sports worlds were in an uproar, after it was revealed that champion boxer Benn had tested positive for steroids several weeks out from his fight with former IBO super-middleweight and WBA interim middleweight champion, Eubank, but yet the results were kept secret until they were eventually leaked, leading to the fight’s cancellation. This was a devastating moment for both men, who were continuing a rivalry put in place by their previous generations.
mmanews.com
The Top 7 UFC APEX Events
Let’s take a look back at the top 7 best UFC APEX events over the last few years. The UFC faced some backlash after rolling out the red carpet for Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez. #MMATwitter in particular was up in arms. To make our...
