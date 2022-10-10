ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280

Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Sandhagen
Person
Cody Stamann
Person
Magomed Magomedov
Person
Pedro Munhoz
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Petr Yan
MMAmania.com

Video: Aljamain Sterling has surprise encounter with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280 — ‘Trilogy’

UFC 280 is expected to be a big night for the bantamweight division. Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his 135-pound strap against former kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former champion and “Funk Master’s” longtime rival, Petr Yan, will look to rid the weight class of “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Squash#Combat#Serra Longo Fight Team#Ufc 267#Mmatwitter
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
MMAmania.com

Lion king Charles Oliveira subs frisky feline in dangerous stunt ahead of UFC 280

Charles Oliveira is currently in Dubai preparing for his upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Oliveira appears to be making the most of his trip,...
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Stunning KO With Running Flying Knee

MMA fighter Manolo Zecchini launched himself knee-first into Abou Tounkara’s face to get the win at Venator 12. Featherweights Zecchini and Tounkara faced off on the main card of the event on Saturday in Montecatini Terme, Italy. The pressure to get the win was surely on Tounkara, who was making his Venator FC debut and looking to avoid going on a three-fight losing streak.
UFC
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones’s Next Fight Is Automatically His Biggest

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones can return to fight anyone, and it will be a huge occasion. Sonnen and Jones certainly have their history, having coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter and fought for the light heavyweight title, not to mention the semi-regular spats that they go through on social media.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers

Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
UFC
mmanews.com

Dillashaw Theorizes Why Sterling Keeps Discussing PEDs

UFC bantamweight contender TJ Dillashaw believes there’s a reason why divisional king and upcoming opponent Aljamain Sterling continues to berate his past drug infraction. Next weekend at UFC 280, former two-time champion Dillashaw will look to dethrone Sterling in the Abu Dhabi-held pay-per-view’s co-main event. For the challenger, the October 22 card will represent the chance for him to regain the gold that he didn’t lose inside the Octagon.
UFC
mmanews.com

Chris Eubank Jr Offers To Pay For Conor Benn Fan Tattoo Removal

Just because you are a fan of Conor Benn does not mean Chris Eubank Jr. is unwilling to help you out. Both the boxing and general sports worlds were in an uproar, after it was revealed that champion boxer Benn had tested positive for steroids several weeks out from his fight with former IBO super-middleweight and WBA interim middleweight champion, Eubank, but yet the results were kept secret until they were eventually leaked, leading to the fight’s cancellation. This was a devastating moment for both men, who were continuing a rivalry put in place by their previous generations.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

The Top 7 UFC APEX Events

Let’s take a look back at the top 7 best UFC APEX events over the last few years. The UFC faced some backlash after rolling out the red carpet for Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez. #MMATwitter in particular was up in arms. To make our...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy