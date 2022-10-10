Read full article on original website
Related
wamegotimes.com
Kansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Council Grove
“A few years ago, there were eight or nine empty buildings along our main street. Now, it’s hard to even find an open office space downtown.”. That quote comes from a businesswoman who has observed the resurgence of businesses in her community of Council Grove. This downtown, independent business renaissance has been led by women.
wamegotimes.com
22 New COVID-19 Cases in Riley County, No Hospitalizations
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 12, 2022) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County for the week of October 1 - 7. The Incidence Rate is 29.6. Riley County remains in the MODERATE incidence category with 10 - 49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.
Comments / 0