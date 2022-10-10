ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during the pandemic, according to report

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
Epidemiologist says Hoosiers should get bivalent vaccines before winter

What is a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine? Epidemiologists in Indiana recommend Hoosiers get bivalent COVID-19 vaccines before winter. Bivalent vaccines target two different strains of the same virus. The COVID-19 vaccines target both the original strain and the newer omicron variant. “The two of those combined provide protection from the older...
Clean energy jobs in Indiana bounce back from 2020 slump

Indiana lost some of its clean energy workforce in 2020, but those numbers rebounded and even grew last year. That’s according to the green business advocacy group E2’s annual Clean Jobs Midwest report. It shows jobs in sectors like energy efficiency, renewables, and clean fuels grew by nearly...
Indiana hospitals report losing about $3B since the start of 2021

Indiana hospitals are feeling the effects of rising costs and an unprecedented workforce crisis, according to a new survey from the Indiana Hospital Association. Seven Indiana-based health systems responded to the survey, which asked about hospital finances and spending since the start of 2021. The health systems reported they’ve experienced...
