wamegotimes.com
Lady Raiders second at Sabetha Invitational
Wamego High School, St. Marys High School and St. Mary's Academy all hit the trail last Thursday at the Sabetha Cross Country Invitational, with the Lady Raiders taking second in the girls varsity race and the Raider JV boys winning their event. The Raiders only sent varsity girls and junior...
wamegotimes.com
Raiders dominate El Dorado Cross Country Meet
The Raider varsity boys dominated Saturday's cross country meet at El Dorado with Brady Stegman bringing home individual gold for Wamego. Wamego's JV squad placed second. The Lady Raiders had run earlier in the week at Sabetha.
wamegotimes.com
WHS Golf -- Headed to State!
The Wamego High School girls golf team continued its winning ways and won Monday’s regional tournament held at the Shawnee Country Club. Wamego took the 18-hole event with a stunning 25 stroke margin over second place Hayden, to qualify the entire team for next week’s state tourney. All six players finished in the top 15, with freshman Addison Douglass and senior Ashten Pierson tying for third to lead the effort.
wamegotimes.com
Headed to State!
The doubles team of Sarah Jones and Brittney Crubel placed third at last week’s Regional Tournament, held in Topeka, earning themselves a state berth. The top six finishers advance.
College Football Star Quarterback 'Expected' To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Three days after its first loss of the year, the Kansas football team suffered another blow. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Jason Bean will take over as the starter ...
wamegotimes.com
Rossville cheerleaders to attend nationals
The Rossville High School cheerleaders attended Monday night’s USD 321 Board of Education meeting requesting permission to attend the National Cheer Competition Jan. 21-22 in Dallas. Since they were invited to nationals, the cheer team has begun fundraising for the trip and they asked the school board to help...
Husband and wife win Wild West Gravel Fest 200k
Bicyclists from around the country came to Old Abilene Town Saturday morning to bike in the three races of Wild West Gravel Fest. The fest hosted a 200k, 100k and 50k races. Jay ShalekBriski won the 200k for men, and Abby ShalekBriski won the 200k for women. John Kollhoff, organizer...
ksal.com
Man Killed in Work-Place Accident
A New Mexico man died in a construction site accident involving heavy equipment north of Russell. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 2:02 PM Tuesday, a Caterpillar 940B loader driven by 28-year-old Tyler Darren Jennings of Valley Falls, Kansas was driving north up a hill at a construction site just east of US Highway 281 north of the Saline River.
wamegotimes.com
How to harvest newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
Kansas man performs on ‘The Voice,’ shares message of hope
A Junction City high school paraprofessional is working to prove he has what it takes to be the next big name in the music industry.
🎥: Winner of Boys & Girls Club Duck Dash presented with truck
MANHATTAN - The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's annual Duck Dash Fundraiser raises money to support programming for the children who come to the club. "We generally raise about $35,000 with our Duck Dash event, which really helps us to put on our fall programming. We have about 1,800 kids coming every day and so that makes it possible to have great staff and supplies to implement some programs." Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, CEO, Hannah Coash says.
wamegotimes.com
Wamego surpasses Match Day record
The Fourth Annual Wamego Community Foundation Match Day was a success, according to WCF Executive Director Mike McCall, raising $414,514, including the benefactor donated matching funds. This year’s Match Day ran from midnight to 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7. The live event was held downtown in the Iron Clad.
WIBW
Red Flag Warning issued for several KS counties as risk of extreme fire increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Shawnee County and more than 20 other counties throughout eastern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon. The Red Flag Warning was issued just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and is currently set to expire Thursday,...
wamegotimes.com
22 New COVID-19 Cases in Riley County, No Hospitalizations
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 12, 2022) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County for the week of October 1 - 7. The Incidence Rate is 29.6. Riley County remains in the MODERATE incidence category with 10 - 49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
KVOE
PET RESCUE: Humane Society to be closed to public Thursday as emergency intake effort continues
After over 80 pets were removed from a central Emporia home Wednesday, Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille says the vast majority will need homes or other forms of assistance. Achille tells KVOE News the final total of removed pets was 85 — 83 cats and two...
wamegotimes.com
Kansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Council Grove
“A few years ago, there were eight or nine empty buildings along our main street. Now, it’s hard to even find an open office space downtown.”. That quote comes from a businesswoman who has observed the resurgence of businesses in her community of Council Grove. This downtown, independent business renaissance has been led by women.
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS. The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration,...
KVOE
A batty problem: Riverview Condominiums resident considering legal action after allegedly being bitten Sunday
Management at Emporia’s Riverview Condominiums is not commenting on a complaint from a resident accusing the complex of not taking care of a bat problem. Alexa Houston tells KVOE News she has been at Riverview in the 600 block of Valley Drive since late summer 2021 and things “went great” until a bat flew into her apartment a month ago because of some holes in the siding. She says she was assured the issues would be fixed, both in her building and in at least one other building at the complex. According to her, they haven’t. Instead, three more bats came into her apartment over the last month, including one this past weekend.
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
