Wamego, KS

wamegotimes.com

Lady Raiders second at Sabetha Invitational

Wamego High School, St. Marys High School and St. Mary's Academy all hit the trail last Thursday at the Sabetha Cross Country Invitational, with the Lady Raiders taking second in the girls varsity race and the Raider JV boys winning their event. The Raiders only sent varsity girls and junior...
WAMEGO, KS
wamegotimes.com

Raiders dominate El Dorado Cross Country Meet

The Raider varsity boys dominated Saturday's cross country meet at El Dorado with Brady Stegman bringing home individual gold for Wamego. Wamego's JV squad placed second. The Lady Raiders had run earlier in the week at Sabetha.
WAMEGO, KS
wamegotimes.com

WHS Golf -- Headed to State!

The Wamego High School girls golf team continued its winning ways and won Monday’s regional tournament held at the Shawnee Country Club. Wamego took the 18-hole event with a stunning 25 stroke margin over second place Hayden, to qualify the entire team for next week’s state tourney. All six players finished in the top 15, with freshman Addison Douglass and senior Ashten Pierson tying for third to lead the effort.
WAMEGO, KS
wamegotimes.com

Headed to State!

The doubles team of Sarah Jones and Brittney Crubel placed third at last week’s Regional Tournament, held in Topeka, earning themselves a state berth. The top six finishers advance.
TOPEKA, KS
wamegotimes.com

Rossville cheerleaders to attend nationals

The Rossville High School cheerleaders attended Monday night’s USD 321 Board of Education meeting requesting permission to attend the National Cheer Competition Jan. 21-22 in Dallas. Since they were invited to nationals, the cheer team has begun fundraising for the trip and they asked the school board to help...
ROSSVILLE, KS
ksal.com

Man Killed in Work-Place Accident

A New Mexico man died in a construction site accident involving heavy equipment north of Russell. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 2:02 PM Tuesday, a Caterpillar 940B loader driven by 28-year-old Tyler Darren Jennings of Valley Falls, Kansas was driving north up a hill at a construction site just east of US Highway 281 north of the Saline River.
RUSSELL, KS
wamegotimes.com

How to harvest newly fallen black walnuts

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

🎥: Winner of Boys & Girls Club Duck Dash presented with truck

MANHATTAN - The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's annual Duck Dash Fundraiser raises money to support programming for the children who come to the club. "We generally raise about $35,000 with our Duck Dash event, which really helps us to put on our fall programming. We have about 1,800 kids coming every day and so that makes it possible to have great staff and supplies to implement some programs." Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, CEO, Hannah Coash says.
MANHATTAN, KS
wamegotimes.com

Wamego surpasses Match Day record

The Fourth Annual Wamego Community Foundation Match Day was a success, according to WCF Executive Director Mike McCall, raising $414,514, including the benefactor donated matching funds. This year’s Match Day ran from midnight to 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7. The live event was held downtown in the Iron Clad.
WAMEGO, KS
wamegotimes.com

22 New COVID-19 Cases in Riley County, No Hospitalizations

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 12, 2022) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County for the week of October 1 - 7. The Incidence Rate is 29.6. Riley County remains in the MODERATE incidence category with 10 - 49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
TOPEKA, KS
wamegotimes.com

Kansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Council Grove

“A few years ago, there were eight or nine empty buildings along our main street. Now, it’s hard to even find an open office space downtown.”. That quote comes from a businesswoman who has observed the resurgence of businesses in her community of Council Grove. This downtown, independent business renaissance has been led by women.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS. The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration,...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

A batty problem: Riverview Condominiums resident considering legal action after allegedly being bitten Sunday

Management at Emporia’s Riverview Condominiums is not commenting on a complaint from a resident accusing the complex of not taking care of a bat problem. Alexa Houston tells KVOE News she has been at Riverview in the 600 block of Valley Drive since late summer 2021 and things “went great” until a bat flew into her apartment a month ago because of some holes in the siding. She says she was assured the issues would be fixed, both in her building and in at least one other building at the complex. According to her, they haven’t. Instead, three more bats came into her apartment over the last month, including one this past weekend.

