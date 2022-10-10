Read full article on original website
Related
kasu.org
Jurors in Florida will consider the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter
A jury in Florida is expected to begin deliberations on whether the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gets the death sentence. Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to the murders. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Yeah. Defense attorneys argued that Cruz, though, should be spared and given...
kasu.org
Singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry cites Johnny Cash, The Beatles as some of her inspirations
Maya de Vitry is a Pennsylvania-raised and Tennessee-based singer-songwriter. In 2019, de Vitry released her debut solo album “Adaptations” to large critical acclaim. Her most recent album, “Violet Light”, is her third solo release. It's been described as an open-hearted invitation to explore the tensions between the visible and the imagined, between love and control, and our unrelenting human desire to belong — to a home, to an environment, and to each other.
Comments / 0