Maya de Vitry is a Pennsylvania-raised and Tennessee-based singer-songwriter. In 2019, de Vitry released her debut solo album “Adaptations” to large critical acclaim. Her most recent album, “Violet Light”, is her third solo release. It's been described as an open-hearted invitation to explore the tensions between the visible and the imagined, between love and control, and our unrelenting human desire to belong — to a home, to an environment, and to each other.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO