So with all the crazy things going on in this world and our country due to the current admins policies or lack thereof, they are still only obsessed with hurting Trump.... 6 years of trying to pin something on him to actually charge him, they are all complete failures
so a staff worker for a staff worker who never had direct contact with Trump or any Documentation or information on. Secretly spied on the President of the United States. Hmmm pretty much sounds like Treason to me..
.satire, right? it is believable that you people voted for trump, knowing that he was a life-long criminal, con-man and Russian asset, will also, knowing that he is very likely guilty of treason, vote for him again.
“Open and shut”: Experts say Trump lawyer's admission just made DOJ Mar-a-Lago case a “lot stronger”
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Mike Pence's former chief of staff said it's 'absurd' that Donald Trump thinks he can declassify documents by 'thinking about it'
Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows
The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level
After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters
Trump's ex-chief of staff told him that 'the public will come to your grave and piss on it' if he didn't lower the flag in honor of McCain's death: book
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump had no idea his supporters carried out Capitol attack – as it happened
DeSantis-appointed Florida official resigns after photo emerges appearing to show him in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood: report
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
Lindsey Graham said Trump could 'kill 50' members of the GOP and 'it wouldn't matter': book
'He's gonna show up and embarrass me': Herschel Walker predicts he will lose debate
Trump to a tee: Reason revealed for mystery visit to Virginia golf course
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
George Conway says Trump's piling legal issues have turned him into a 'cornered animal' that will eventually turn on the GOP
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
