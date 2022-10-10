ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde schools superintendent announces retirement after new details following the Robb Elementary massacre

By Amy Simonson, Shimon Prokupecz, Holly Yan
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 109

regina h
2d ago

I think they should all get fired they all failed when it matters most. Where are the real cowboys in Texas? They all have guns but are afraid to stop 1 bad guy.

Reply(11)
45
Southern Sass
2d ago

Praying for the entire community. They have been in turmoil since that ugly day. Tragically they will never completely get all the answers that they seek. The town will struggle to overcome this.

Reply(3)
27
What say you....
2d ago

Hell, I'm white and live in Another State and I also would like to know "Why he did what he did" Why did he make all those Troopers WAIT????

Reply(6)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Atlanta, TX
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy