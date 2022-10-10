Uvalde schools superintendent announces retirement after new details following the Robb Elementary massacre

Read full article on original website
regina h
2d ago
I think they should all get fired they all failed when it matters most. Where are the real cowboys in Texas? They all have guns but are afraid to stop 1 bad guy.
Reply(11)
45
Southern Sass
2d ago
Praying for the entire community. They have been in turmoil since that ugly day. Tragically they will never completely get all the answers that they seek. The town will struggle to overcome this.
Reply(3)
27
What say you....
2d ago
Hell, I'm white and live in Another State and I also would like to know "Why he did what he did" Why did he make all those Troopers WAIT????
Reply(6)
23
