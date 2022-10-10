You can thank your local democrats for that. Bidens playbook to raise the interest rates is cutting into business profits and of course they will cut jobs.
So let me get this straight, we're going to start losing 175,000 jobs a month and we've got thousands of people coming across our border every month, who will also be unemployed.
people you have been so blind since Biden moved intonthe white house,,have you forgotten the thousands people that their jobs were taken away in seconds losing everything in with no warming of any kind ,,what kind of a person does that,,, even any boss gives warming if they are going to fire some of his or her employees,,,Biden has been cutting our throats from day one. with no care in the world,,them giving you a few pennies to keep your mouth shut ,nothing,,nothing has been good from that man in the white house abd now telling the public to have patients how can anyone have patients when biden continue to destroy our lives,,,
Related
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
IN THIS ARTICLE
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
A CEO says he's been 'praying for inflation' because it means he can raise prices
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The 14 fastest-shrinking jobs that usually require a bachelor's degree
Social Security increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know
Stimulus Update: You May Be Shocked by the Amount the U.S. Will Pay for Not Passing the American Families Plan
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 192