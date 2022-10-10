ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roberto's
2d ago

You can thank your local democrats for that. Bidens playbook to raise the interest rates is cutting into business profits and of course they will cut jobs.

Becky Barnett
2d ago

So let me get this straight, we're going to start losing 175,000 jobs a month and we've got thousands of people coming across our border every month, who will also be unemployed.

b40b
2d ago

people you have been so blind since Biden moved intonthe white house,,have you forgotten the thousands people that their jobs were taken away in seconds losing everything in with no warming of any kind ,,what kind of a person does that,,, even any boss gives warming if they are going to fire some of his or her employees,,,Biden has been cutting our throats from day one. with no care in the world,,them giving you a few pennies to keep your mouth shut ,nothing,,nothing has been good from that man in the white house abd now telling the public to have patients how can anyone have patients when biden continue to destroy our lives,,,

Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash

One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
