Claremore, OK

moreclaremore.com

Charlie Allton

Telling the history of Claremore…one story at a time. In 1896, Charlie Allton was born to Joseph and Susan Ramsey Allton in Cooweescoowee District, Indian Territory. Sue Ramsey was born near Panther Creek in 1866, the first Cherokee baby born in the Cooweescoowee District after the close of the Civil War. Her grandfather, John Mosely, came to this section in 1833, before the Trail of Tears. Both of her parents died when Sue was small, so she was sent to the Cherokee Orphan’s Home to live and to be educated. Later she attended the Cherokee National Female Seminary in Tahlequah.
moreclaremore.com

Monster Truck Summer Heat Fall Nationals

Monster Truck Summer Heat Fall Nationals at the Claremore Expo Center is an event for the whole family! America’s Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming to Claremore, Oklahoma! We’re excited to be bringing you a GREAT NEW SUPERSTAR lineup of Monster Trucks and Thrill Show! For this event, there will be TWO shows on the same day – a Matinee Show at 1:00 pm, and an Evening Show at 7:00 pm. Each Show has Pre-show Meet & Greet PIT PARTY with a Kid’s FUN ZONE. Kids can get up close to huge monster trucks and see the track up close where all the Monster Truck battles happen.
moreclaremore.com

Remembering Walter Krit Proctor

Krit was born on June 14th, 1935 in Proctor, Oklahoma to Walter and Ada (Brown) Proctor. Krit attended school in Proctor from 1st to 8th grade and finished his education at Westville High-school graduating with the class of 1953. Krit started working for Reda Pump in Bartlesville before leaving the company to play baseball for the Milwaukee Braves Farm Team in Donaldsonville, GA in the late 50’s. Krit was drafted into the Army in 1958 and was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1960. Krit returned home and was activated to the Texas National Guard and was made an honorary Texan, an honor that made him very proud.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
moreclaremore.com

FUMC Claremore Hosts Fall Festival

First United Methodist Church in Claremore will be hosting their annual Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, October 30th. There will be free carnival games, lots of candy, music, and free concessions. It is a fun time for the whole family! The carnival games will be from 2PM – 3:30PM and the Trunk-or-Treat will be from 3:30PM – 4PM. Hope to see you there in your Halloween best!
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
