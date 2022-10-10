Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
moreclaremore.com
Charlie Allton
Telling the history of Claremore…one story at a time. In 1896, Charlie Allton was born to Joseph and Susan Ramsey Allton in Cooweescoowee District, Indian Territory. Sue Ramsey was born near Panther Creek in 1866, the first Cherokee baby born in the Cooweescoowee District after the close of the Civil War. Her grandfather, John Mosely, came to this section in 1833, before the Trail of Tears. Both of her parents died when Sue was small, so she was sent to the Cherokee Orphan’s Home to live and to be educated. Later she attended the Cherokee National Female Seminary in Tahlequah.
moreclaremore.com
Monster Truck Summer Heat Fall Nationals
Monster Truck Summer Heat Fall Nationals at the Claremore Expo Center is an event for the whole family! America’s Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming to Claremore, Oklahoma! We’re excited to be bringing you a GREAT NEW SUPERSTAR lineup of Monster Trucks and Thrill Show! For this event, there will be TWO shows on the same day – a Matinee Show at 1:00 pm, and an Evening Show at 7:00 pm. Each Show has Pre-show Meet & Greet PIT PARTY with a Kid’s FUN ZONE. Kids can get up close to huge monster trucks and see the track up close where all the Monster Truck battles happen.
Hundreds attend funeral for a well-known Muskogee racer
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The family of Hayden Ross, a 20-year-old motorist and racer, told FOX23 hundreds attended his funeral service at the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee Wednesday night. Ross was killed around 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in an ATV crash. Loved ones said Ross loved his friends and...
moreclaremore.com
Remembering Walter Krit Proctor
Krit was born on June 14th, 1935 in Proctor, Oklahoma to Walter and Ada (Brown) Proctor. Krit attended school in Proctor from 1st to 8th grade and finished his education at Westville High-school graduating with the class of 1953. Krit started working for Reda Pump in Bartlesville before leaving the company to play baseball for the Milwaukee Braves Farm Team in Donaldsonville, GA in the late 50’s. Krit was drafted into the Army in 1958 and was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1960. Krit returned home and was activated to the Texas National Guard and was made an honorary Texan, an honor that made him very proud.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
moreclaremore.com
moreclaremore.com
FUMC Claremore Hosts Fall Festival
First United Methodist Church in Claremore will be hosting their annual Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, October 30th. There will be free carnival games, lots of candy, music, and free concessions. It is a fun time for the whole family! The carnival games will be from 2PM – 3:30PM and the Trunk-or-Treat will be from 3:30PM – 4PM. Hope to see you there in your Halloween best!
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
RELATED PEOPLE
US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
okcfox.com
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.
Missing Tulsa man found
TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. There are no details yet on why they are there. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
bartlesvilleradio.com
PSO Outage in Dewey, NE Bartlesville Affecting 3000 Customers
About 3000 PSO customers are without power in the Dewey and NE Bartlesville area. Estimated Restoration 10:30am. MAP http://outagemap.psoklahoma.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Dogtoberfest' Pet Adoption Event Held In Broken Arrow
Several dogs have new homes on Sunday thanks to an adoption event in Broken Arrow. Dog-tober-fest took place at Village Vet Animal Clinic and there were plenty of perks to the event. The first 50 adopted pets got free microchips and all adoption fees for Tulsa Animal Welfare dogs were...
Vian man killed in motorcycle crash near Webbers Falls
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike near Webbers Falls, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Saturday morning, Shawn Crawford, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, failed to negotiate a curve on the Webbers Falls exit ramp.
Crash slows traffic near 56th Street North and Lewis
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A traffic crash has slowed traffic on 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Thursday. A car can be seen upside down at the scene. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was hurt. Drivers should...
Tulsa man wants answers after receiving State Fair parking tickets
A Tulsa man wants answers from the city after getting ticketed five times for things he said he didn't do.
Comments / 0