Joe Maddon would be happy to discuss managerial opening with White Sox or any team, but no one has reached out yet
Longtime MLB manager Joe Maddon wants to get back in the dugout again and would be happy to interview for a managerial opening, but he knows circumstances would have to align perfectly for him to get the type of opportunity he wants next.
Jed Hoyer has 'no doubt' that Cubs will have 'a significant amount of money' to sign players in free agency whom they view as fits
In looking ahead to his team’s future and how it will spend money in free agency, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts often shares some variation of the ball is in president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer’s court on the decision-making front.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 season wrap: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
The 2022 regular season is over, so let’s look at these former Cubs and what they did since the most recent update in this series. Two of these players, of course, are in the postseason. Javier Báez. Javy went just 5-for-24 (.208) over the season’s final week, but...
Yardbarker
The Chicago Cubs may have revealed their plans for Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras. As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer. Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news...
Bob Nightengale on Cubs' Willson Contreras: ‘He's Gone for Sure'
Nightengale on Contreras: 'He's gone for sure' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Willson Contreras' time with the Cubs is over. "He's gone, for sure. The Cubs really had no interest in keeping him," Nightengale said on NBC's Sports Sunday. "They talked [about] a...
On This Day in Cubs History: 'The Curse of the Billy Goat' is Sealed
The Chicago Cubs went 108 years without winning a World Series, but in that stretch that also went 71 years without winning a pennant.
Phillies announce NLDS roster
The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died
Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
Why Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts should be in Cubs plans
Whether the Cubs dip toes into the deep end of the starting pitching market this winter, it’s a safe bet those toes will be at least kicking the tires on some of the big-name free agent shortstops. For all the good work at shortstop Nico Hoerner did this year...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 1: Phillies vs. Braves, Mariners vs. Astros
After a weekend full of sometimes-exciting, sometimes-blowout baseball, we’re now down to the final eight for MLB’s postseason tournament. Two games will happen this afternoon as the division series round gets under way. Here’s the info you’ll need for those two games. As you can see, there will...
Yardbarker
The Cubs are Poised for a Huge Offseason of Spending
The Chicago Cubs intend on competing next season. That was always the goal. The 2022 MLB season was designed for them to re-tool and reload, seeing who they could count upon in some of their younger players. The plan worked. Players like Hayden Wesneski, Christopher Morel, and Nico Hoerner all...
Cubs Name Matt Mervis, Luis Devers Minors Player, Pitcher of the Year
Mervis earns high praise from Hoyer, organizational honor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Team president Jed Hoyer had high praise for Matt Mervis after the Cubs first base prospect's special 2022 season. “I thought Matt had one of the best minor league seasons I've been around,” Hoyer said Monday...
Yardbarker
Cubs plan to extend qualifying offer to All-Star C Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs will extend a qualifying offer to three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday. Contreras is an impending free agent and the qualifying offer would pay him roughly $19 million in 2023. If he declines the offer, Chicago would receive a draft pick as compensation.
Cubs' Jed Hoyer Wary of Overvaluing Team's Good Second Half
Jed Hoyer wary of overvaluing Cubs’ good second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jed Hoyer spent much of his end-of-season press conference Monday discussing the organization's excitement around the Cubs’ good second half of 2022. But the Cubs president also cautioned about potential dangers in reading...
Yardbarker
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Completes Comeback in San Francisco For NLDS Victory
The 2016 Chicago Cubs season is a thing of legend. Game seven of the World Series is revered as one of the all-time great fall classic victories. But few think of the Cubs' NLCS victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and fewer remember their NLDS triumph over the San Francisco Giants.
What Day Did the Chicago Cubs Win the World Series?
What day did the Chicago Cubs win the World Series? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year drought by winning the World Series. They defeated the then Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) 8-7 in the 10th inning at precisely 11:47 p.m. CST....
Maddon authors new book, criticizes analytical takeover of baseball, reveals details about Cubs breakup
It’s really become a whole new ballgame. Joe Maddon goes into detail in “The Book Of Joe,” which he wrote with Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci. Maddon said front offices have encroached too much on day-to-day operations in the clubhouse.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' comeback wins in post season
The Mariners rallied from 7 runs behind in the fifth inning on Saturday to beat the Blue Jays, 10-9 and win their American League Wild Card Series. That tied for the second-biggest comeback in post-season history. The Red Sox trailed the Rays, 0-7, in the seventh inning in Game 5...
Catching is a question mark for Cubs as Willson Contreras appears set to depart in free agency
The Cubs will extend catcher Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer confirmed Monday at a season-ending press conference, but he’s expected to leave the organization in free agency.
Joe Maddon Wants to Manage Again, Open to Talking With ‘Anybody'
Maddon wants to manage, open to talk with 'anybody' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Joe Maddon has been quietly relaxing away from the game of baseball. He's attending to the three G's – gardening, grilling and golfing – while taking some off after his last stint with the Los Angeles Angels.
