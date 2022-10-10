ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Chicago Cubs may have revealed their plans for Willson Contreras

The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras. As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer. Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news...
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies announce NLDS roster

The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died

Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
Yardbarker

The Cubs are Poised for a Huge Offseason of Spending

The Chicago Cubs intend on competing next season. That was always the goal. The 2022 MLB season was designed for them to re-tool and reload, seeing who they could count upon in some of their younger players. The plan worked. Players like Hayden Wesneski, Christopher Morel, and Nico Hoerner all...
Yardbarker

Cubs plan to extend qualifying offer to All-Star C Willson Contreras

The Chicago Cubs will extend a qualifying offer to three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday. Contreras is an impending free agent and the qualifying offer would pay him roughly $19 million in 2023. If he declines the offer, Chicago would receive a draft pick as compensation.
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Jed Hoyer Wary of Overvaluing Team's Good Second Half

Jed Hoyer wary of overvaluing Cubs’ good second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jed Hoyer spent much of his end-of-season press conference Monday discussing the organization's excitement around the Cubs’ good second half of 2022. But the Cubs president also cautioned about potential dangers in reading...
NBC Chicago

What Day Did the Chicago Cubs Win the World Series?

What day did the Chicago Cubs win the World Series? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year drought by winning the World Series. They defeated the then Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) 8-7 in the 10th inning at precisely 11:47 p.m. CST....
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' comeback wins in post season

The Mariners rallied from 7 runs behind in the fifth inning on Saturday to beat the Blue Jays, 10-9 and win their American League Wild Card Series. That tied for the second-biggest comeback in post-season history. The Red Sox trailed the Rays, 0-7, in the seventh inning in Game 5...
