Read full article on original website
Related
Is this the Perfect Spot in Yakima for a Dave and Busters?
Yakima had been fiending for a Dave and Busters long before we arrived. the franchise is a massive success around the country, so why not in Yakima? Some argue that they haven't found the right spot, and others claim they don't see a point in expanding to the Yakima Valley.
20 FUN Things to Do with Kids in Yakima Valley as a Family
List of 20 Things to Do As a Family in the Yakima Valley. Is your kid one of those who doesn't do much with you as a family unit? Do they always seem to be on their tablet or phone playing video games like Roblox and Minecraft? I can relate. In fact, every time I want to go out and do something with my 11-year-old daughter Willow, she says she'd rather stay home and watch stuff on YouTube and look at tons of TikTok videos! I realized the other day that I was in a sad predicament where my child would rather be with ELECTRONICS than spend time with me as a family. That made me sit on my bed and cry.
Love Rescuing Animals Yakima? It’s the 17th Annual Chili Cook-Off
Do you love chili? Yakima Valley Pet Rescue is hosting its 17th Annual Chili cook-off located on the Yakima fairgrounds and you're invited! This is an all-ages event where you get to taste, vote, and raise money for a great cause this Saturday! Are you in?. Let's Eat Chili!. From...
Chili Cook-Off Planned to Help Yakima Valley Pet Rescue
A popular chili cook-off is back this month that helps fund Yakima Valley Pet Rescue and Adoption Center. The YVPR Chili Cook-Off event is set for October 15 in the Modern Living Building at Yakima's State Fair Park. Tickets are available now at yvpr.org. If you attend you'll get all you can eat chili, cornbread, nachos, hot dogs and dessert. Plus you'll have a chance to name a winner in the chili cook-off by judging the best recipe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Want Delicious Halloween Harvest Fun in Ellensburg and Toppenish?
Halloween is on a Monday this year. This means that in addition to the traditional trick-or-treating on Monday, October 31st, there will be plenty of events, parties, and frightfully good times to be had throughout Central Washington during the weekend leading up to the big day. Ellensburg Trick or Treat...
Yakima Home Sales Still Strong This Fall
Yakima is still in a sellers market but things could change soon says Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty. He says while the median home sales price is currently $350,000 information is changing rapidly. For example Bemis says "the monthly median sales price peaked in July at $375,000. It dipped to $357,000 in August, and fell further to $330,000 in September. $330K is the lowest monthly median sales price we have had since January of 2022, when the median was at $322,500."
Have You Seen This Crazy Sign on a Reader Board in Yakima?
Have You Seen This Crazy Sign on a Reader Board in Yakima?. When was the last time you saw a crazy sign on a reader board that was so funny you couldn't help but laugh out loud?. That happened to me just the other day. I had just left the...
Amazing Photo Gallery & Winners of the 2022 Yakima Chalk Art Fest
What a magical weekend! Did you do anything fun? My little niece Charli came over for a slumber party and the main event on our Saturday was to visit the 2022 Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival and it was amazing! Were you involved in this weekend's festivities?. From start to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
Top 3 Places a Trader Joe’s Should Go Here in the Yakima Valley
Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
2 Great Places to Get Korean Snacks in Yakima
If your child is into K-Pop like my 11-year-old daughter Willow, then they are probably on the hunt for some Korean snacks. They watch kids eating them on TikTok and YouTube. Typically in Washington state, you have to drive to a major city like Seattle to get some hard-to-find Korean snacks. Asian stores like Uwajimaya and H Mart are the best places on the Westside to find them but we wanted to know, are there any places in Yakima to get your K-Pop snack fix? You betcha!
Paid Parking Downtown Yakima Starts in April of 2023
Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted Tuesday in favor of the proposal during a study session on Tuesday. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. Money from the parking will help maintain downtown lots. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols
Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
Warning UPS Scam is Back in Yakima Because it Works
Every month a new scam is floated in Yakima to try and find victims and those that work come back. That's the case in the phishing scam that's showing up in email boxes in Yakima in the form of an email that supposedly is sent from United Parcel Service. If...
Yakima City Council Talks Paid Parking Downtown Tuesday
Paid parking in downtown Yakima will be the subject of a Yakima City Council study session on Tuesday. The council will hear from Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison who put together a report for the study session that says the money from the paid parking lots downtown would help support infrastructure downtown because many areas need work. The money would fund the upkeep of parking lots sidewalks and other infrastructure in the downtown area.
Road Work Underway Closes Parts of Summitview Avenue
Major work on Summitview Avenue starts this week. City officials say during the week of October 10th, intermittent single lane closures will occur on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project day work hours of 7:00 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday.
Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection
A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
100 Money Making Job Opportunities in Yakima to Apply For Now!
Congratulations to those receiving their well-earned social security checks! For the rest of us, it's still about making sure we can pay the bills, and having a job always helps! Are you searching for a position in the Yakima Valley? See the list below and keep me posted with updates for the local positions you'd like filled!
Yakima Police Need Your Help to Identify Brazen Thieves [PHOTOS]
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help. I did my best to lighten up the images. Take a closer look to see if you might be able to identify the truck. The thieves took $4,000 worth of equipment from a farm and need to pay for their actions. I was brought up to NEVER take anything that doesn't belong to me. I'm glad there were cameras to get the images. Now, let's do our part. Share the images and take note of any items others might have in their possession that they didn't previously have.
Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway
A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0