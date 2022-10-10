Read full article on original website
Related
wuga.org
UGA Professor on Flu Vaccines and Flu Season
Georgia is already seeing cases of the flu this season and state health professionals are urging residents to get their flu vaccines earlier this year. Dr. Ashley Hannings in a Professor in UGA’s School of Pharmacy. She says there are indications this year’s flu season could be severe.
wuga.org
Abrams updates fundraising totals
Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to raise more money than incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race. Abrams said Friday that her campaign and an associated committee raised more than $36 million in the three months ended Sept. 30. Kemp raised $28.7 million during the same quarter. Abrams has raised a total of $85 million in this campaign and had more than $11 million in cash remaining. Kemp has raised nearly $60 million and had more than $15 million left in the bank. The 2022 races show how pricey it’s gotten to compete in narrowly divided Georgia.
wuga.org
New poll: Kemp and Warnock hold leads as early voting begins next week
A new poll from the University of Georgia finds incumbents Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock have an advantage over their opponents heading into the final days before early voting, with runoffs possible in both races. The poll, which surveyed 1,030 registered Georgians who said they were likely to...
wuga.org
'I felt very afraid,' recounts poll worker describing hostile voters at primary election
Many remember Shaye Moss and mother Ruby Freeman, two poll workers in Georgia falsely accused of election fraud. They testified at the Jan. 6 Committee hearings about the abuse they endured. By one estimate, about a third of poll workers have quit since 2020, leading to a national shortage as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuga.org
Look for high, possibly record, turnout in November's midterm elections
Georgia’s Secretary of State is predicting a record turnout for the November 8 midterm election. Four million Georgians cast ballots in the 2018 election, which was another off year election. Five million participated in the 2020 presidential election. Already, 190,000 absentee ballots have been requested by county election officials...
wuga.org
GA’s tax revenues increases by nearly 10% from last year
The Peach State is seeing green after collecting almost $3.1 billion in taxes in the month of September -- $279.2 million more than in September 2021. Rising inflation rates and consumer spending costs contributed to a 14.3% increase in sales tax revenue over the last year -- providing a major influx of revenue for state and local governments.
Comments / 0