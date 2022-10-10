ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UT San Antonio

UTSA earns prestigious Fulbright HSI award for commitment to diversity, research excellence

OCTOBER 12, 2022 — UTSA has been named a Fulbright HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution) Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). This designation recognizes the university’s noteworthy engagement with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

UTSA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with education secretary Miguel Cardona

OCTOBER 10, 2022 — UTSA will present its 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month keynote speaker, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, in a virtual, livestreamed event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 13. Supporting this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month theme, “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation,” the event — A Conversation with Dr. Miguel Cardona — will offer Roadrunners and the community at large an opportunity to discuss pertinent topics impacting the country’s higher education landscape.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD named 2022 Outstanding School District

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD was honored as the 2022 Outstanding School District by the Mexican American School Board Association (MASBA) this past weekend in San Antonio. ECISD Trustees accepted the honor at MASBA’s 2022 Conference. ECISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri says,. “Our district has...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Ohio State
San Antonio, TX
Education
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Cleveland, TX
Local
Texas Education
KTSA

San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio welcomes Ukrainian delegation interested in doing business

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 70 Ukrainian business and community leaders came to San Antonio seeking new opportunities to help their war-ravaged country and its battered economy to someday recover. “They need us. We need them,” said Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, city council’s liaison to Europe who represents District 4....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Environmental Science#Linus Graduate School#The Graduate#Linus College#Utsa M S#Latino#Hispanic#The College Of Sciences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
paisano-online.com

‘Empty Place at the Table’

To honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, UTSA displays an exhibition titled, “Empty Place at the Table.”. The solemn exhibition is a disheartening and eye-opening demonstration located in various dining halls around UTSA. This exhibit gives a visual representation of a dinner table that has no participants due to domestic violence. Each table is set up with beautiful plates and inhabiting each plate is a note card that reads the story of a San Antonio victim that lost their life because of domestic violence.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of October 14 include San Antonio Beer Festival, Monsternomicon: Improvised DnD Adventure!, and more!

Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend (October 14-16) include San Antonio Beer Festival, Monsternomicon: Improvised DnD Adventure!, Burger Showdown 3.0, and more!. THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN SAN ANTONIO. PLAN YOUR SUMMER FUN AT A DISCOUNT! SAVE BIG ON SAN ANTONIO AREA ATTRACTIONS...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy