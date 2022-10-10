Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Related
UT San Antonio
UTSA earns prestigious Fulbright HSI award for commitment to diversity, research excellence
OCTOBER 12, 2022 — UTSA has been named a Fulbright HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution) Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). This designation recognizes the university’s noteworthy engagement with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.
UT San Antonio
UTSA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with education secretary Miguel Cardona
OCTOBER 10, 2022 — UTSA will present its 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month keynote speaker, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, in a virtual, livestreamed event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 13. Supporting this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month theme, “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation,” the event — A Conversation with Dr. Miguel Cardona — will offer Roadrunners and the community at large an opportunity to discuss pertinent topics impacting the country’s higher education landscape.
cbs7.com
ECISD named 2022 Outstanding School District
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD was honored as the 2022 Outstanding School District by the Mexican American School Board Association (MASBA) this past weekend in San Antonio. ECISD Trustees accepted the honor at MASBA’s 2022 Conference. ECISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri says,. “Our district has...
KENS 5
KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New report names San Antonio the safest big city in Texas
Several Texas cities, including Houston and Dallas landed near the bottom of the list.
KTSA
San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
H-E-B Makes $1M Donation for 100 Years of Texas State Parks
Texas State Parks are celebrating a century of helping Texans enjoy the outdoors, and San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is joining the party. The company has donated $1 million to Texas State Parks. 100 Years of Texas State Parks in 2023. According to the press release from Texas Parks &...
KSAT 12
San Antonio welcomes Ukrainian delegation interested in doing business
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 70 Ukrainian business and community leaders came to San Antonio seeking new opportunities to help their war-ravaged country and its battered economy to someday recover. “They need us. We need them,” said Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, city council’s liaison to Europe who represents District 4....
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
Texas Monthly taps 5 San Antonio-area taquerias among best in state
San Antonio taquerias know what's up.
One of Texas' approved medical cannabis suppliers negotiating lease for San Antonio dispensary
'We've identified three or four locations in San Antonio that we like, and we're in different stages of negotiations with each of those locations,' Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation's CEO said.
Southside San Antonio community with affordable internet selling first homes
The homes will start in the $230,000 range.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio opens third L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant near Lackland AFB
SPAM musubi has come to the Lackland area.
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
Legendary San Antonio philanthropist Jocelyn 'Joci' Straus dies at 91
Her fundraising efforts led to San Antonio's historic theaters being saved.
KSAT 12
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gives final State of the County address
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will give his final State of the County address to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was during the same event last year that Wolff announced that he would not be seeking re-election after 20 years as county judge.
paisano-online.com
‘Empty Place at the Table’
To honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, UTSA displays an exhibition titled, “Empty Place at the Table.”. The solemn exhibition is a disheartening and eye-opening demonstration located in various dining halls around UTSA. This exhibit gives a visual representation of a dinner table that has no participants due to domestic violence. Each table is set up with beautiful plates and inhabiting each plate is a note card that reads the story of a San Antonio victim that lost their life because of domestic violence.
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?
Last month the San Antonio City Council approved the 2023 fiscal year budget. Within this budget was the news that all CPS Energy customers would receive a rebate on either their November or December energy bill.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of October 14 include San Antonio Beer Festival, Monsternomicon: Improvised DnD Adventure!, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend (October 14-16) include San Antonio Beer Festival, Monsternomicon: Improvised DnD Adventure!, Burger Showdown 3.0, and more!. THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN SAN ANTONIO. PLAN YOUR SUMMER FUN AT A DISCOUNT! SAVE BIG ON SAN ANTONIO AREA ATTRACTIONS...
Founder of San Antonio's Rios Barbacoa dies at 90, family members say
He was 90 years old.
Comments / 0