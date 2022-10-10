ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas City, KS

KSN News

Man killed in S Wichita motorcycle vs car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed in a south Wichita motorcycle vs car crash. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Public Informant Officer Trevor Macy, they received a call just before 6:50 p.m. for the report of a motorcycle vs car crash at the intersection of S. Hydraulic Ave and E. Marion […]
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to 11 years in prison for beating, strangling girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 28-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for a domestic violence incident in 2020. Sedgwick County District Judge Seth Rundle sentenced Kealan Dixon on Wednesday to 136 months. He pleaded guilty in September to two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat.
Hutch Post

One person taken to Wichita hospital after Reno County wreck

RENO COUNTY — Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, Reno County deputies were flagged down by a person at 4th and Mohawk Road to report an accident they witnessed. A 37 year old female of Hutchinson was north bound on Mohawk Rd and drove straight through the “T” intersection leaving the roadway north of 4th. The vehicle was found approximately 1/8 mile off the road overturned in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and laying on the ground several feet from the vehicle.
KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
JC Post

Police: Kan. man suffered medical emergency before fatal crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Clay Worley of Wichita. Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an injury accident in the 5800 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers arrived,...
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to prison for hit & run death

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 32 months in prison for hitting a man with his truck and then driving away. District Court Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Jeffrey Jack in court this afternoon. Jim Kaminsky was crossing the street in the 1600 block of North...
KWCH.com

Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfuctions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 16-year-old driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup suffered minor injuries after the truck she was driving malfunctioned. The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the teen was driving east on Zoo Blvd. at the ramp to northbound I-235. When she turned right...
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
KWCH.com

Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
