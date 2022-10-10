Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in S Wichita motorcycle vs car crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed in a south Wichita motorcycle vs car crash. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Public Informant Officer Trevor Macy, they received a call just before 6:50 p.m. for the report of a motorcycle vs car crash at the intersection of S. Hydraulic Ave and E. Marion […]
KWCH.com
Wichita Police: No one injured after recruit accidentally fires gun during training
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said there were no injuries, but it is investigating a situation from last week at the Wichita Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center in which a recruit accidentally fired a gun. In the incident, reported about 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Fatal motorcycle accident in south Wichita
One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in south Wichita. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening near Pawnee and Hydraulic
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to 11 years in prison for beating, strangling girlfriend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 28-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for a domestic violence incident in 2020. Sedgwick County District Judge Seth Rundle sentenced Kealan Dixon on Wednesday to 136 months. He pleaded guilty in September to two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One person taken to Wichita hospital after Reno County wreck
RENO COUNTY — Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, Reno County deputies were flagged down by a person at 4th and Mohawk Road to report an accident they witnessed. A 37 year old female of Hutchinson was north bound on Mohawk Rd and drove straight through the “T” intersection leaving the roadway north of 4th. The vehicle was found approximately 1/8 mile off the road overturned in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and laying on the ground several feet from the vehicle.
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
Police: Kan. man suffered medical emergency before fatal crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Clay Worley of Wichita. Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an injury accident in the 5800 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers arrived,...
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to prison for hit & run death
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 32 months in prison for hitting a man with his truck and then driving away. District Court Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Jeffrey Jack in court this afternoon. Jim Kaminsky was crossing the street in the 1600 block of North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfuctions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 16-year-old driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup suffered minor injuries after the truck she was driving malfunctioned. The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the teen was driving east on Zoo Blvd. at the ramp to northbound I-235. When she turned right...
Person killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
One person died in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita just before noon Monday.
WIBW
Teen driver hospitalized after thrown from truck when door opens on interstate
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver was taken to the hospital after she was thrown from her pickup when the door latch malfunctioned and opened as she attempted to get on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency...
Update: Wichita Fire Department investigating south Wichita garage fire
The Wichita Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted Tuesday night in south Wichita.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thieves trade stolen bus for Kansas farm pickup
The Harper County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a stolen pickup truck and an ATV taken early Monday morning following a school bus theft.
One killed in K-15 crash Monday, road reopens
One person died in a crash at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city's third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police said in a release that the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a...
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
KWCH.com
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash
Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
Comments / 0