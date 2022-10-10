Read full article on original website
Related
qrockonline.com
Early Voting Underway In Chicago
Early voting for the November general election is underway in Chicago. Voters can cast their ballots at two locations, the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite at 191 North Clark, and the Chicago Board of Elections Office at 69 West Washington. Early Voting in each of the 50 Wards in Chicago begins on October 24th.
qrockonline.com
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet Being Relocated
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving. PENN Entertainment announced that it is planning to relocate its riverboat casinos in both suburbs to new land-based facilities. The company is planning to develop a casino and hotel next to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall off I-88 in Aurora. In Joliet, the casino will be located in the Rock Run Crossings development mixed use project near the I-80 and I-55 interchange. The combined projects will cost more than 500-million-dollars.
qrockonline.com
New Lenox native assumes role as commanding officer for USS Savannah
Cmdr. Jenna Van Zeyl became the first Gold crew commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) during an assumption of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 7. Van Zeyl, a native of New Lenox, Ill., was previously the executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS...
qrockonline.com
Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qrockonline.com
Amazon Workers Mark Prime Day in Joliet with Staff Walkout
MDW2 workers demand safe working conditions, fair pay, and work with dignity. Amazon Warehouse workers are staging a walkout today at 1 p.m. to mark Prime Day at the MDW2 facility in Joliet, a central cog in Amazon’s regional distribution network. MDW2 workers are demanding a workplace that is...
qrockonline.com
Cullinan Properties Provides More Details About Rock Run Crossings And Hollywood Casino
Cullinan Properties is excited to announce the addition of Hollywood Casino Joliet as an anchor tenant at the Rock Run Crossings development project. The construction of the casino is expected to begin in late 2023, subject to local regulatory approval. The parent company of Hollywood Casino Joliet, PENN Entertainment, announced...
qrockonline.com
Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display
The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
qrockonline.com
J.D. Ross Extraordinary Service Awards Nominations Open Through Nov. 4
Do you know an individual who deserves to be recognized for their extraordinary service to the community? Joliet Junior College is seeking nominations for its annual J.D. Ross Extraordinary Service Award (ESA). Award nominations are due Nov. 4, 2022. Established in 2004 by the JJC Board of Trustees in honor...
RELATED PEOPLE
qrockonline.com
Sixth Weekend of I-80 in Joliet extended weekend ramp lane closures
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the sixth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m....
qrockonline.com
Joliet Amazon Workers Walk Off Job
Employees at the Amazon distribution hub in Joliet are demanding higher pay and better working conditions. The workers walked off the job yesterday during its Prime Day promotion. They accused the E-Commerce giant of refusing to address demands for a workplace safe from violence, injury, and sexual harassment. Organizers say hundreds of workers in Joliet signed a petition demanding that the company raise wages to 25-dollars an hour.
qrockonline.com
Another Person Charged In Deadly Police Shooting In Bradley
Another person is facing charges in a deadly officer involved shooting last year in Bradley, Illinois. State police arrested Xavier Harris last week on charges of Obstructing Justice and Concealing or Aiding a Fugitive. Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey were both shot while responding to a Comfort Inn on North State Highway 50 December 29th. Rittmanic was killed, while Bailey was critically wounded. Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were subsequently arrested for First Degree Murder.
qrockonline.com
Illinois State Police Announce An Additional Arrest In The Shooting Of Bradley Police Department Officers In Dec 2021
On October 5, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 officials arrested Xavier Harris, 22-year-old male of Bradley, IL for two counts of Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony), and two counts of Concealing or Aiding a Fugitive (Class 4 Felony). On December 29, 2021,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
qrockonline.com
Shots Fired Between Two Vehicles In Plainfield Yet No One Files a Report
Plainfield Police Department investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Lake Renwick. It was on Monday afternoon, October 10th at about 3:44 p.m. that members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the area of Union Street and Corbin Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, several witnesses...
qrockonline.com
Joliet Announces New Fire Chief
The city of Joliet has announced that they will be hiring from within for the city’s next fire chief. City Manager James Capparelli has announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Jeffery Carey to Chief of the Joliet Fire Department effective October 1st, 2022. Carey began his career with the...
qrockonline.com
Another Arrest Made in “Operation Triple P”
Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Crest Hill man in connection to fraudulent PPP loans. “Operation Triple P” was a collaborative investigation with the Joliet Police Department, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshals Task Force, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
qrockonline.com
Joliet Man Faces Numerous Charges Including DUI Following Fatal Motorcycle Crash
A Joliet man arrested for aggravated DUI following the fatal crash on Sunday, October 9th. Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Ohio Street and North Eastern Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle crash with injuries involving a motorcycle just after 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash found that a 39-year-old Joliet resident was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Ohio Street approaching North Eastern Avenue. A Toyota Camry driven by Alipio was westbound on Ohio Street approaching North Eastern Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
qrockonline.com
Channahon Police Arrest 19-Year-Old in Connection to Shooting
A 19-year-old Channahon resident is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun and firing a shot at someone during an argument. On Saturday night, just after 5:32 pm, Channahon Police were called to the area of Bridge Street and Blackberry Lane for a domestic altercation. Officers were able to locate...
qrockonline.com
Deputy Sentenced to Supervision and Fine After Incident at Child’s School
A Will County judge has sentenced a Will County Sheriff’s Deputy to one-year court supervision and a $750 fine after being convicted of disorderly conduct following an incident at his child’s school. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty...
Comments / 0