One arrested in connection to September shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting that happened back on Sept. 25. Fort Wayne Police say Adrian Collins was arrested at 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and Fourth Street. He was booked into the Allen County Jail.
FWPD arrests McClellan Street shooting suspect
A Fort Wayne man is facing charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last month in the 4900 block of McClellan Street, according to police.
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
Details released on Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's OWI charge, crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was in court Monday afternoon for his initial hearing following his weekend arrest for drunk driving. Henry was leaving a fundraiser Saturday night where he admits he drank too many glasses of wine. While driving his city-owned car through this roundabout on Old Mill Road, he was speeding and crossing into the wrong lane.
Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating
A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
Fort Wayne police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city’s south side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to the 4300 block of S Anthony Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers and paramedics located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in non-life threatening condition.
Fatal Crash Tuesday In Van Wert County
VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO): Police in Van Wert are investigating a Tuesday afternoon fatal crash. Ohio State Highway Patrol say the accident happened shortly after 4 P.M. on U.S. Route 224 near Dull Robinson Road, in Van Wert County. 63-year-old Craig A. Shivley of Convoy, Ohio was traveling eastbound on US Route 224 when a semi, operated by 67-year-old Paul A. Guinther of Middle Point, Ohio was traveling westbound. Shivley’s vehicle crossed the centerline and was struck head-on by Guinther’s semi. Guinther was transported to Van Wert Health and then he was flown by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he is in stable condition. Shivley was pronounced deceased on scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
