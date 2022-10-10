VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO): Police in Van Wert are investigating a Tuesday afternoon fatal crash. Ohio State Highway Patrol say the accident happened shortly after 4 P.M. on U.S. Route 224 near Dull Robinson Road, in Van Wert County. 63-year-old Craig A. Shivley of Convoy, Ohio was traveling eastbound on US Route 224 when a semi, operated by 67-year-old Paul A. Guinther of Middle Point, Ohio was traveling westbound. Shivley’s vehicle crossed the centerline and was struck head-on by Guinther’s semi. Guinther was transported to Van Wert Health and then he was flown by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he is in stable condition. Shivley was pronounced deceased on scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO