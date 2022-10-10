ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Y105

Millwork Night Market Hosts Its Final Party of the ’22 Season

Dubuque's Millwork Night Market is throwing its final fall bash of the 2022 season on Thursday, October 13, from 5 pm til 8 pm. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, the once-a-month mid-week party will wind down its fifth successful season. However, with strong community support over the summer and early autumn months, Millwork Market will likely return better than ever in 2023.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?

It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Is The City of Dubuque, Iowa Going to the Dogs?

If you told someone your town was "going to the dogs", they would probably feel sorry for you. After all, the term "going to the dogs" doesn't sound much like a compliment or a positive message. But this time it does. The 2022 dockdogs World Championships officially gets underway today...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza

It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

BLAST AWAY; Check Out This 45 Foot Pumpkin Drop (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Community events are always fun, especially free events that offer a unique experience; enter Cornerstone Church in Cascade, Iowa. Last night (10/9) they dropped not 1, not 2, but 3 giant pumpkins from 45 feet up. The Fall Festival at Cornerstone Church took place from 3 to 6pm at the...
CASCADE, IA
Y105

Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser

If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
MONTICELLO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?

The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
IOWA STATE
Y105

Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway Hosting Huge 3-Day Race Event

It's not unusual to hear the roar of engines all summer long on Sunday nights at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway. And yes the regular season championship was held a couple of weeks ago. But that doesn't mean they're done racing for 2022. Join the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway for 3 huge...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Regional Humane Society is October’s Kwik Care Recipient

When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
DUBUQUE, IA
K92.3

Wal-Mart Temporarily Banned From Selling Booze at Marion Store

It's unfortunately not always that uncommon to hear reports of your local neighborhood gas station or convenience store being in trouble for selling age-restricted products to minors, but when a major retail chain is caught doing it, it's certainly going to make news. Reportedly, one Cedar Rapids metro area Wal-Mart...
MARION, IA
Y105

Dubuque’s Big League Impact on Baseball and American Politics

The Good Morning Rodeo typically kicks into high gear with seasoned meteorologist Karl Klopotic providing the forecast at 6:30 am. Following the weather update we get Karl's pick of the National Day of the Week. Today, Karl and I chose National Walk to a Park Day mainly because the fantastic...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday

I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
GALENA, IL
Y105

Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society

Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

